Dan Campbell Gives Potential Brian Branch Return Timeline

The scars from the Detroit Lions‘ 2025 injuries are still taking a toll this year, as training camp is set to begin today with the rookies and veterans. With the injury woes continuing, the starting safety Brian Branch is excluded from training camp amid his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, which occurred in December, 2025.

Ahead of training camp, the Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the safety’s injury situation and the possible timeline for his return.

“Branch is doing well. There is no setbacks; take it as it comes,” said Campbell in a press conference this morning. “I’m sure late training camp, maybe early September, he could start practicing. We’ll see. But he’s doing well.”

Eight months into the recovery, the 2024 Pro Bowler’s recovery has been on the right track without any reported complications. If he indeed returns to training camp late, as the head coach is hoping, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him feature in the squad in Week 1.

Hence, if Branch makes his return before the final roster cut in late August, he could be part of the 53-man squad, allowing him to avoid the mandatory four-game absence due to being on the PUP list. It could be a big boost for Dan Campbell, given how important Branch is to the Lions.

Why Brian Branch Is Vital to Dan Campbell’s Defense

Since getting picked in the second round of the 2023 draft, the 24-year-old became a key player from the rookie season, starting 37 games, including 12 last year before tearing his Achilles.

Branch does it all as a true safety, which is why he is such a key member in Campbell’s defensive plan. He can defend the run in the box, and he is an elite nickel corner. When he is not on the team, the Lions’ defensive coverage appears different, opening the door for opponents to produce more explosive plays.

The Pro-Bowler played 12 games before the injury in the 2025 campaign, but made a notable impact with a career-best 2.5 sacks. Additionally, he had a total of 75 tackles to his name. As per PFF, Branch was the twelfth-best safety in the league among the 98 qualified players with a 77.5 overall PFF defensive grade.

While Branch’s return could certainly bolster the safety room, making the Lions a favorite among the NFC North teams, the franchise has strengthened its depth this season to avoid last season’s setbacks.

Detroit Has Reliable Options if Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch Miss Time

The Lions’ safety duo of Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch rank among the best in the league, but both are recovering from their respective injuries suffered last season. Dan Campbell hasn’t made it clear when Joseph could come back, but he remains hopeful about Branch’s return.

Even if neither of them is available by Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field, the team’s newest offseason additions— Chuck Clark and Christian Izien— could take their spots. Clark is a nine-season veteran, previously representing the Baltimore Ravens and the New York Jets. On the other hand, Izien spent three seasons at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before arriving in Detroit this March.