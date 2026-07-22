Lions’ Dan Campbell Put on Notice After ‘No Excuses’ Warning Ahead of 2026 Season

The Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is feeling the weight of expectations heading into the new season. Five seasons into his Lions tenure, he has taken the team to the playoffs twice. However, last season was forgettable, as they had a disappointing last-place finish despite keeping a winning record.

Before going into the 2026 season, he has taken necessary steps to fix last season’s shortcomings. Besides some top-quality off-season signings, the franchise has brought in a new offensive coordinator— an area where the Lions significantly struggled in 2025. Amid these big changes in the team, the former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Braylon Edwards believes it is time for the HC to deliver, and he has ‘no excuses’ while approaching the next season.

“Now you have got the offensive line; now you brought in better coaches; now you have a system that works for you; now you even drafted along the lines of what you should be doing,” Edwards said recently on Woodward Sports Network. “There are not a lot of excuses to have for Dan Campbell this year.”

New-Look Coaching Staff Gives Dan Campbell a Fresh Opportunity in 2026

Under the leadership of Dan Campbell, the Honolulu Blues had one of the most productive seasons in the history of the franchise in 2024 when they finished with an impressive 15-2 record, winning the NFC North divisional crown. However, two huge factors led to the dramatic fall from first place to last— all within a span of a year.

The two heroes of the 2024 season. Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, who served as the OC and DC, left for their head coaching roles at the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets, creating a major gap in the coaching lineup, which showed in the performance the following season. John Morton failed as the OC, as Campbell himself took the calling duties last season, whereas DC Kelvin Sheppard took time to adjust.

In the 2026 season, they have a new OC in Drew Petzing, who previously coached the Arizona Cardinals and is known for his creative schemes. With elite weapons like Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and Jared Goff, he is expected to turn things around for the Lions under Dan Campbell’s guidance. Moreover, adding the new passing game coordinator Mike Kafka was another brilliant move, as Campbell mentioned during the OTAs that the 38-year-old was ‘unlocking the deep ball’ for their offense.

As the Lions hope to shine under the new OC, Dan Campbell recently got an encouraging update he had been hoping for ahead of training camp.

Dan Campbell’s Offense Gets a Timely Lift With Sam LaPorta’s Return

One of the Lions’ biggest weapons, tight end Sam LaPorta, suffered a back injury last season, missing eight games, which also affected the offense’s performance. He refrained from the OTAs and the mini camp this summer.

With the training camp starting next week, HC Campbell received a huge boost regarding the TE. According to the latest report, LaPorta has recovered from his back injury and is fully cleared to return to action and participate in the training camp. The 25-year-old could be one of the biggest pieces of Campbell’s offensive scheme next season.