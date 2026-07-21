Lions Get Encouraging Sam LaPorta Update Before Camp

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is expected to be a full go with no limitations as training camp begins. Tim Twentyman of the Detroit Lions reported that he is expected to be full go, and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN confirmed this, adding that while the Lions will determine his level of involvement, they are optimistic about how involved he will be.

LaPorta started in just nine games last season due to a herniated disc. Injuries like that can drag on, so it is valuable to see the consistency of good news for the fourth-year tight end.

Healthy Sam LaPorta Could Speed Up Lions Extension Talks for Detroit Lions

Health is one of the biggest things holding LaPorta back from getting a long-term extension as well. As he enters the fourth year of his deal, he will be a free agent at the end of this season. The Lions would like to get something done before the start of the season so that whatever happens during the season does not significantly impact how much they pay.

If LaPorta has a strong year, the Lions could be forced to pay much more, or LaPorta could start to hear the free agent rumors and leave for a bidding war.

So, the Lions are incentivized to pay him. At the same time, if LaPorta has injury concerns, it comes with a huge asterisk. So, coming into training camp healthy might help the team feel comfortable extending him before the season starts. If he were still rehabbing his injury and he missed the start of training camp, the Lions would have to wait and see what happens when he gets back.

Beyond his health, the Lions now need to see a more productive LaPorta.

LaPorta Has Dropped in Production Since his Rookie Season with the Lions

LaPorta broke out with the Lions during his rookie season, posting 889 yards on 86 receptions. It was one of the best rookie seasons by a tight end in NFL history. However, those numbers remain career highs.

In his second season, LaPorta had 726 yards on 60 receptions. He was not quite as involved in the offense.

To be fair, LaPorta was on pace for a strong year in 2025. He averaged 54.3 yards per game. During his rookie year, he averaged 52.3 yards per game. Things could happen in the final stretch to make that number drop, but his first half of the season had him pacing toward a career high.

However, LaPorta only played in nine games that season and finished with a career low 489 yards on 40 receptions. This is what brings questions about his contract beyond his health.

Through three seasons, it is hard to find a tight end with better stats. So, he is likely going to top the market in salary and contract. However, can the Lions trust setting the market with a player who is coming off an injury and two straight years of declining production?

With a new offensive coordinator coming from the Arizona Cardinals who fed Trey McBride, there is a chance LaPorta can get back on track. That is why this report is so encouraging.