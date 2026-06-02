Former Lions Defensive Lineman Flier Joins AFC Foe

An ex-Detroit Lions defensive lineman will continue his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars this summer. Detroit sports fans might remember him from the team’s breakout season under Dan Campbell in 2023.

The Jaguars announced Monday they signed veteran defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna in NFL free agency.

“Bohanna originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2021,” wrote Jaguars.com. “In five years with the Cowboys (2021-22), Lions (2023), Titans (2023), Seahawks (2024-25) and Packers (2025), he has appeared in 40 games (13 starts) and totaled 44 tackles, three tackles for loss and one quarterback hit.”

Bohanna spent the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. After the Cowboys waived the defensive tackle following the 2023 preseason, the Lions signed Bohanna to their practice squad.

The 27-year-old played three games as a practice squad elevation in Detroit during 2023. He posted six combined tackles, including two tackles for loss.

In those three contests, Bohanna played 73 defensive snaps. The Lions, though, waived the defensive tackle in December 2023.

Bohanna finished that campaign with the Tennessee Titans. The past two seasons, he played for the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Ex-Lions’ Quinton Bohanna Signs With Jaguars

The former sixth-round pick supplied quality depth for the Lions practice squad. Although that was three years ago, Bohanna has continued to be a decent depth piece for any defensive line.

Bohanna began last season with the eventual Super Bowl champions. In six contests with the Seahawks and Packers, he posted five combined tackles while playing just 47 defensive snaps.

In Jacksonville, Bohanna will join a Jaguars offseason roster that includes eight other defensive tackles. For that reason, he likely faces a steep climb to a roster spot in Jacksonville.

But at the very least, Bohanna will be showcasing what he can still do to potentially sign with the Jaguars or another team’s practice squad.

Over 40 NFL games overall, Bohanna has registered 44 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss.

Dan Campbell’s Defensive Line Entering 2026 NFL Season

The Lions had a hole to fill at defensive tackle this offseason. The team lost 2025 starter D.J. Reader in NFL free agency.

But Bohanna never appeared to be on Detroit’s radar for a potential reunion.

Instead, the Lions appear set to count on 2025 first-round pick Tyleik Williams for more snaps. Detroit also still has veteran Alim McNeill as its top defensive tackle on the roster.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Lions added Skyler Gill-Howard during the sixth round. The team also signed undrafted free agent Aidan Keanaaina following the draft.

The Lions gave Keanaaina $267,000 in guaranteed money, the most of any undrafted free agent for Detroit this offseason. That could be an indication the team is confident Keanaaina will make the active roster this summer.

Defensive linemen Myles Adams, Tyler Lacy, Levi Onwuzurike, Chris Smith, Jay Tufele, Tyre West, and Mekhi Wingo are the other players listed as defensive linemen on the Lions offseason roster.

The Lions picked West in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Most draft analysts, though, have West listed as an edge rusher.