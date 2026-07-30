‘He Is a Weapon’: Dan Campbell Raves About Lions Star’s Return

The Detroit Lions never had the chance to catch their break last season, as injuries to their top starters took a toll on the team’s overall performance, resulting in a bottom-place finish in the NFC North. One of the biggest names who watched the latter half of the season from the sidelines was the tight end, Sam LaPorta, who was ruled out due to a lower back injury.

However, about nine months after the injury, the 2023 Pro Bowler has returned, recently joining the Lions’ training camp with the rest of the squad. During a recent press conference, coach Campbell was asked about LaPorta’s injury recovery and his return to training camp after skipping the previous OTAs and the mini camp in May and June.

“We kept close tabs on him,” said Campbell while talking to the media. “Even yesterday, just watching him finally really go, we are not in pads, but this is full speed compared to what we were doing in spring. So now he is ready to go, and we just gave him a few reps and will get a couple of more today, a little bit more. It is pretty exciting. He feels pretty good. It would be great to get him back. He is a big piece for our offense; he is a weapon.”

Why Dan Campbell Calls Sam LaPorta ‘A Weapon’

Sam LaPorta, a former second-round pick, has spent three seasons in Detroit, but he had an impressive rookie season when he earned his only Pro Bowl selection with a career-best 889 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Even though his production dropped the following season, he was in a great rhythm last year until the back injury in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders, which sidelined him for the rest of the campaign.

Since his addition to the franchise, the Lions have maintained a stellar record, showing the impact he makes every week. Dan Campbell’s side is 32-10 when LaPorte features in the squad, and without the TE, they are 4-5.

Even though he played only 9 games last season and missed 8, he ranked second among thirty-seven qualified tight ends in the NFL with an overall grade of 83, per PFF. When healthy, the 25-year-old is an elite weapon in the red zone. In the 2024 season, the tight end was targeted 19 times in the red zone by Jared Goff, converting them into 11 catches and 5 touchdowns.

Entering his fourth season, LaPorta is expected to be a big weapon of the Lions’ offense, but he is set to play his last season on his current contract.

Sam LaPorta’s Contract Situation Could Soon Become a Major Lions Priority

Despite his brilliant production over the past three seasons and the impact he has made, the 25-year-old has yet to be offered a new contract. As he was a second-round pick from the 2023 draft, he doesn’t have an additional year to his contract.

LaPorta’s current Lions contract pays him $2.36 million a year, while his cap hit is $6.73 million for the 2026 season. The Spotract predicts his market value is $18.4 million now, but it could increase if he ends up having a remarkable season. If Brad Holmes lets extension talks slip away, he could become a free agent in March 2027.