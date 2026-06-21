Lions RB Put on Notice Days After Receiving Dan Campbell Hype

Analyst Vito Chirco of SI on Lions tried to slow the narrative that third-year running back Sione Vaki wouldn’t make the Detroit Lions roster for Dan Campbell this summer. While Vaki doesn’t contribute a lot on offense, he is a valuable special teams asset.

But on Saturday, Chirco also made it rather clear that Vaki won’t be back in Detroit this fall if he doesn’t earn it.

“His special teams contributions might not be enough to earn him a spot on the Lions’ season-opening roster …

“Vaki will be entering the most critical training camp of his career this summer,” wrote Chirco.

“The onus most certainly will be on the young back to prove his worth all over again. And if he does, there will, at the very least, be a spot for him on the Lions’ practice squad to open the season.”

Over two seasons at Utah, Vaki played running back and safety. That versatility caused the Lions to select Vaki at No. 132 overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

In two NFL campaigns, Vaki has provided depth at multiple spots but hasn’t filled the stat sheet. He has 55 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches. Vaki has also posted 18 tackles on special teams.

Dan Campbell Hypes Sione Vaki at Lions Minicamp

Chirco’s argument about the former fourth-rounder being on the chopping block came just a few days after Campbell addressed Vaki at minicamp.

On June 16, the Lions head coach spoke strongly about trying to get Vaki more involved on offense.

“We would love to, he has got ability. He is another guy – you just watch some of the – pound for pound he is one of our best athletes. He is explosive, he’s strong , he’s quick, there are things about him,” Campbell told reporters. “But the running back position is a little raw.

“Yes, he has been in there, he did a little bit in college, this is year three, but he hasn’t played running back, not that much, and a lot of it is injury. And then the other two guys who have been ahead of him.”

It would be a lot easier to justify Vaki’s roster spot if he added more on offense. But he’s essentially been a non-factor for Jared Goff and company for two years.

Vaki will have an opportunity to change that during 2026 training camp. If he doesn’t, though, it might be a stretch to say Vaki is a cut candidate.

Campbell almost always preaches competition. He did that with starting cornerback Terrion Arnold during minicamp.

But with Vaki, the message was getting him more involved — not him having to earn a roster spot.

Granted, fans should sometimes take what coaches say at minicamp with a grain of salt. Based on Campbell’s comments, though, there doesn’t appear to be a question about Vaki’s place with the team.