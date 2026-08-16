Dan Campbell Breaks Silence on Terrion Arnold Joining Seahawks

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is not surprised that cornerback Terrion Arnold signed with the Seattle Seahawks so quickly after the team released him. He also made it clear that he had no ill will toward the former first-round pick, who did not pan out for the team.

“Every team is going to do their due diligence, just like we would,” said Campbell.

Campbell made it clear that he was hoping for the best from everyone in the situation. Arnold was arrested and charged with robbery and burglary. While Campbell does not know the extent of those charges, he does know that Arnold had a clean past and that he was a good person in their interactions together.

At the end of the day, the decision to cut Arnold, and the reasons behind it are over Campbell’s head. As Campbell noted, it is mostly a sign to do due diligence on the player and see what they have. Seattle could like what they have and keep him. However, they just as easily could understand why the Lions let him go, or the court proceedings could show the team that they made a mistake.

Either way, Campbell is hoping that everything works out for all parties.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Wishes Terrion Arnold the Best

Arnold is a former first-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft. He suffered a shoulder injury and only played in eight games during his second NFL season. However, he was a full-time starter during his rookie season.

His play had some highs, but enough lows that his third year was going to be telling in which direction his career would head. Now, he is hoping to stay on the Seahawks roster.

Arnold visited multiple teams, including the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans. Teams are in the information-gathering process, but also understand that the legal process could be long and could delay anything until the end of the season.

So, Arnold could end up playing for the Seahawks this year.

Lions Are Moving on From Arnold

While Arnold might be playing next year, he is no longer on the Lions’ radar. The team is moving on with their competition for a second cornerback. Right now, it appears Rock Ya-Sin is leading the way. The Lions held him out of the preseason opener along with the rest of the starters.

Still, they have Nick Whiteside and Ennis Rakestraw competing with him. Whiteside appears to be on the rise, while Rakestraw is seeing his stock fall. Whiteside has bounced around the NFL a bit but found a spot in Detroit and is thriving in training camp.

Rakestraw was a second-round pick but has not lived up to expectations. He has had injury concerns throughout his career. He could not get through the preseason opener without another issue.

Rakestraw joined Arnold as the top two picks from the 2024 Lions draft class. Arnold is already off the team, and Rakestraw might not be long for the roster, either.