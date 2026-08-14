Dan Campbell Provides Clarity on Ennis Rakestraw’s Injury

One of the biggest concerns coming from the Detroit Lions preseason opener was the injury to third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw. Rakestraw has a track record of injuries, and it did not look good in the initial review.

Rakestraw immediately went to the locker room, and his night was done from there. However, Campbell noted that the team was being cautious. He did not think the injury was a major one, and described it as more of a contusion.

The Lions are hoping for Rakestraw to remain in competition for the second cornerback spot.

Detroit Lions Get Positive News on Ennis Rakestraw Injury

Detroit has a training camp competition for the second cornerback spot across from D.J. Reed. It was supposed to be Terrion Arnold, but the Lions released him after he was arrested on burglary and robbery charges.

The Lions started Nick Whiteside across from Rakestraw. They elected to sit veteran Rock Ya-Sin, which could speak to his standing in the competition. Reed sat as well, so both the starters could have been held out. It could also speak to him being a veteran with plenty of experience, while the other two had a lot more to prove.

When Rakestraw left the game, he was leading the team in tackles, and everything looked positive. However, Whiteside continued to play and finished a strong game. He has been trending up since training camp, and his momentum might have passed Rakestraw’s for the time being.

With that, combined with Ya-Sin being held out, the potential for Rakestraw in the next couple of preseason games will be massive. He could go from having a chance to start to being the third man out.

Rakestraw Needs To Stay Healthy To Finish Preseason

Rakestraw is a former second-round pick, and he is only in his third NFL season. The team does not want to give up on him, and there is still plenty of time for him to live up to his potential. However, health has held him back. He has just 65 preseason snaps and 46 regular-season snaps.

In his rookie season, it was mostly hamstring injuries that held him back. He was active for just eight games. Then, in his second year, it was a shoulder issue that wiped out his entire year before he could even suit up for the regular season.

So, when he could not get through half of the preseason opener without an injury, it sent up major red flags, not just for fans, but also for front office members. Right now, reports are positive. They will continue to monitor things, but Rakestraw has to prove that he can get through a game healthy.

If not, the team is going to push him further down the depth chart.