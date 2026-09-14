Dan Campbell Addresses Lions’ Troubling Secondary

The Detroit Lions‘ secondary was always expected to be the biggest weakness of the roster. However, they still found a way to disappoint, allowing 410 yards and three touchdowns to Tyler Shough, including multiple comeback attempts. The secondary was fortunate the New Orleans Saints did not convert a two-point conversion, or they would be 0-1.

Head coach Dan Campbell has been steadfast that he is fine with what the Lions have in the back end. Last week, he noted that he was more satisfied than usual with the depth the team has. So, it might not have been a huge surprise that, despite struggling, Campbell still had the back of his secondary.

Campbell did not have the exact word to describe how he felt about the defense, but he is not quite at the level of concern yet.

“I don’t know if concern is the right word. I know there are things we need to tighten up on (mentally),” said Campbell.

Campbell added that the pass rush can play a role in how impactful the secondary is as well. Still, while Campbell is not expressing concern yet, it could be coming soon with more performances like that.

Detroit Lions Secondary Exposed in Win Over New Orleans Saints

Getty Rock Ya-Sin #23 of the Detroit Lions

D.J. Reed was the only returning starter and was expected to lead the group. However, he allowed five catches for 134 yards, according to PFF. Chris Olave was responsible for 100 yards on him.

Rock Ya-Sin started opposite him and struggled just as much. He allowed a touchdown and recorded two penalties, with one leading to a quick score.

Safety Avonte Maddox got banged up and allowed a touchdown in the game as well. The pass rush did not help, but the group was humbled by the Saints.

Lions Schedule Will Test Secondary

The good news is that the team does not have the most daunting schedule this season. The bad news is that next week they head to the road to take on the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills put up 36 on the Houston Texans defense. We are not completely sure how good the Texans defense is, but all expectations are that it will be better than the Lions’ group.

So, the Bills will be coming back home to face a worse defense. The point expectation for them is going to be quite high. Fortunately, their next three games do not feel quite as daunting.

Detroit will take on the New York Jets at home, which will likely mean Geno Smith. They head to the road, but will take on Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers. Then, they will continue on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals, who will likely be led by Jacoby Brissett.

The Lions have a bye week after that, which could give the group time to regroup and try to get some players back healthy. Next week will be the big test.