Lions HC Dan Campbell Issues Warning About Facing Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks on during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows his team will face quite the challenge this week against a quarterback who set NFL records in consecutive games.

The Lions are set to host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 15 in a battle of conference powers. The Lions hold the No. 1 spot in the NFC, while the Bills are looking to make up ground on the Kansas City Chiefs for the top spot in the AFC. The game will feature two of the league’s top offenses, and Campbell said he’s keenly aware of the difficulty his team will face against MVP frontrunner Josh Allen.

Dan Campbell: ‘This is Not Going to Be Easy.’

Campbell issued a warning to his team this week, saying his defense will face a “huge task” in trying to contain the Bills quarterback.

“He’s got a big-time arm, he’s accurate, he can read defenses, and then he’s got the physical ability to take off and run,” Campbell said, via SI.com. “And, he can run over people, he can run around you, he can get on the perimeter. So, yeah, this is going to be a huge task for us. This is not going to be easy.”

Campbell told reporters that he is still evaluating Allen, but knows the Bills quarterback has done a good job protecting the football. Though Allen struggled with interceptions last season, he has cut down significantly on mistakes this year and has thrown just five interceptions.

Record-Setting Run for Bills Quarterback

Allen has been especially hot of late, setting NFL records in each of his team’s last two games. In his team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers, Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for a touchdown, rush for a touchdown and notch a receiving touchdown — one he took in on a lateral from wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Allen set another record in last week’s 44-42 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, becoming the first player in league history to record three passing and three rushing touchdowns.

Rams head coach Sean McVay called the Bills quarterback an “alien” after last week’s game, saying it’s hard to contain Allen because he excels in so many areas.