Lions Urged to Target $36 Million Playmaker to Address Depth Concerns

The top of the Detroit Lions wide receiver depth chart is impressive. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are two elite playmakers that complement each other well.

But behind them, questions remain. Will Isaac TeSlaa emerge as a more consistent contributor? And how long will the Lions roll with only four receivers on the active roster?

With those lingering concerns, SI on Lions’ Christian Booher proposed the Lions pursue newly released veteran wideout Darius Slayton.

“The Lions are a possible landing spot for the wideout, who has history with new Lions passing game coordinator Mike Kafka. Prior to coming to Detroit, Kafka had the three previous years as the team’s offensive coordinator including a stint as the interim head coach last year after Brian Daboll was fired,” wrote Booher.

“The wideout would be an intriguing fit in Detroit. He has been a boundary wideout for the majority of his career, though he has also logged plenty of snaps in the slot and as a result could be utilized either way for the Lions.

“With the uncertainty surrounding TeSlaa after an up-and-down training camp, adding Slayton could give the Lions an experienced and reliable third option heading into the regular season.”

Slayton was entering the second season of a 3-year, $36 million with the New York Giants this year. The Giants surprisingly released him Monday.

Could Lions Sign Former Giants WR Darius Slayton?

Getty SI on Lions’ Christian Booher argued whether the Detroit Lions could consider targeting free agent wide receiver Darius Slayton.

NFL insider Josina Anderson reported not long after Slayton’s release that three teams have already “reached out” to discuss a potential contract with Slayton. Anderson didn’t mention the three teams.

It wouldn’t be surprising if one of them was the Lions. In addition to the four wideouts on the active roster, Detroit does have three receivers on its practice squad. But Slayton would offer an upgrade over all of them.

Slayton has posted at least 535 receiving yards in four consecutive seasons. He has been over that mark in all but one of his six NFL campaigns, and he has registered four 700-yard seasons.

Slayton never reached elite WR1 status in New York — he’s never eclipsed the 800-yard mark. But with a 15 yards per catch career average, he’s a big-play threat and could fit very well playing with St. Brown and Williams.

Why Detroit Shouldn’t Add Slayton

Getty Wide receiver Darius Slayton is a free agent after his release from the New York Giants on Monday.

Slayton would bring additional depth and fit in Detroit as a dynamite WR3. But there are reasons the Lions should be hesitant about adding Slayton.

First, it’s not a move the team should make if it fully believed in TeSlaa. The second-year wideout experienced an up-and-down training camp. But he has flashed true star potential. Bringing in Slayton, though, could stunt his development and prevent him from getting any offensive opportunities.

Another concern is the salary cap. Booher discussed that obstacle Tuesday.

“The Lions are in a tough spot financially as they need to maneuver back under the salary cap, and as a result a player like Slayton could take a significant chunk of whatever money the Lions make available,” wrote Booher.

“Because of this, it could be tough for the Lions to make an addition of this caliber.”

According to Spotrac, the Lions are less than $1 million under the salary cap. But that’s with only 51 players on the active roster. The Lions will move closer to the cap, potentially over it, with another two players added to their roster (the Lions signed Joe Bachie to the active roster Monday).

That could make it very difficult for the Lions to sign Slayton.

If they feel strongly enough about wanting addition experienced receiver depth, though, the team could figure out a way to make it happen. Booher argued the Lions should at least consider the possibility.