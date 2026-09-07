Lions Reunite With 66-Game Linebacker in Roster Shakeup Before Week 1

The Detroit Lions entered this week with two open spots on the 53-man roster. The Lions filled one of them with veteran linebacker Joe Bachie.

On the team’s official X account, the Lions announced they signed Bachie to the active roster. Bachie is back in Detroit after the team cut him as part of their roster reduction on the league’s cutdown day on August 30.

The Lions also announced a few other roster moves. The team placed offensive guard Mason Miller on the practice squad injury list. Finally, the Lions signed center Seth McLaughlin and running back Jabari Small to their practice squad Monday.

Detroit possessed two open roster spots on the active roster because the team waived McLaughlin and Small on September 2.

Bachie spent the entire offseason and preseason with the Lions. He signed with the team in NFL free agency on April 29.

Over six NFL seasons, Bachie has played in 66 NFL games for the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. In 2025, he split the campaign with the Colts and Titans.

Detroit will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 on Sunday, September 13. Kickoff for the game will occur at 1 pm ET at Ford Field.