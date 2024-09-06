Lions’ Marcus Davenport Puts NFL on Notice Ahead of 2024 Season Opener

The Detroit Lions signed veteran defensive end Marcus Davenport to help the team’s defensive line take the next step. But Davenport apparently sees a lot more potential in the unit than just one step.

During an interview with SI.com’s John Maakaron, Davenport hyped the Lions defensive line, saying the unit could be one of the best in the NFL this season.

“I always hate talking too much into the future, but our expectations are high expectations,” Davenport told Maakaron. “Be top five, top one, top two in pass, run. I think we’re gonna be able to be a dominant unit.”

The Lions have been a top 5 offense in both yards and points in each of the past two seasons. So, if their defense could feature one of the best fronts in the league during 2024, the Lions would very likely be one of the top Super Bowl contenders.

Higher 2024 Expectations for Lions Defensive Line

The Lions improved defensively last season. That helped the franchise win their first division title since 1993 and first playoff game in 32 years.

Former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson was the catalyst for the improvement, particularly up front. The Lions finished tied for 23rd in sacks with 41. Hutchinson recorded 11.5 of them.

To get to the next level this season, the Lions need an edge rusher to contribute consistently to support Hutchinson. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill was second in sacks for Detroit in 2023 with 5.

In addition to Davenport, the Lions signed defensive tackle D.J. Reader in free agency. Head coach Dan Campbell has also touted former second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike as a player ready to finally break out this fall.

Behind Hutchinson, McNeill, Davenport, Reader and Onwuzurike, Campbell seemed to agree with Davenport that the Lions are ready to be a lot better on the defensive front.

“I think this defensive line can be the engine we’ve desperately needed,” Campbell told reporters on September 6. “I think they will be.”

Marcus Davenport Has ‘Tons of Excitement’ for His Lions Debut

How good the Lions can be along the defensive line has Davenport itching to make his team debut on September 8. But Davenport is looking forward to more than just how his unit plays.

“There’s tons of excitement,” Davenport told Maakaron. “We’ve got a great team. Being able to watch from the sidelines and being like, ‘Damn. Even without me at it, we have a phenomenal team.’ So just awesome.”

On top of the additions along the defensive line, the Lions traded for cornerback Carlton Davis this offseason. They also signed veteran cornerback Amik Robertson and then selected cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the first two rounds of the NFL draft.

Davenport, though, could be as important as any of those cornerbacks to the Lions making a big jump in pass defense. He’s expected to be Detroit’s second-leading defender in terms of sacks and quarterback hits, which is obviously a significant part of slowing down opposing passing games.

“This man fits exactly who we want to be on defense, especially playing outside of Hutch,” Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn told reporters on September 5. “He’s violent, he’s physical, he’s an athletic big man that play the game the right way.

“If you’ve got a guy like that that can bull rush and that can condense the pocket, that allows Hutch and other guys to go to work.”

Last year, the Lions were ranked 27th in both passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed.