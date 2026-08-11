Several Lions Put on Notice by First Depth Chart

While the Detroit Lions‘ first depth chart is described as unofficial and released by the communications team, it is the first sign that football is about to be back for the Lions. It is also a good starting point to understand player roles and who might play where in the preseason.

So, the Lions first depth chart is worth dissecting to see what stands out.

There are a few specific spots on the offensive line and defense that stand out.

Detroit Lions Release First Depth Chart of 2026 Season

On the offensive line, the biggest things that stand out are Cade Mays still at center, Larry Borom starting at right tackle, and Juice Scruggs starting at left guard.

This is a situation where things could change quickly. Mays is expected to miss time with a wrist injury. Scruggs is expected to join the center competition. Meanwhile, while Borom does have a strong chance to win the first-string right tackle spot, all indications are that Blake Miller can wrap things up by the end of the preseason.

With Scruggs sliding to center, the backup Christian Mahogany appears to have a wrap on the left guard job. Ben Bartch and Miles Frazier are still in the mix.

It is also notable that Michael Niese was ahead of Seth McLaughlin on the center depth chart. Right now, it looks like McLaughlin is in the lead on the field.

Some other minor notes include Cedrick Wilson over Tom Kennedy for the sixth receiver spot, and Luke Altmyer over Joshua Dobbs at backup quarterback.

Lions Defense Has Plenty of Competition Entering 2026 Season

The defense might even draw more intrigue than the offense. Right now, D.J. Wonnum is listed as the edge rusher starter across from Aidan Hutchinson. However, rookie Derrick Moore, as well as both Tyler Lacy and Ahmed Hassanein, have chances to make pushes for playing time.

One last note on the edge is that UDFA rookie Anthony Lucas is ahead of free agent addition Payton Turner. That could be because Turner has not been able to get on the field this summer.

At linebacker, freshly signed Devin White is ahead of Damone Clark, Trevor Nowaske, and another recent signing in Troy Reeder.

Then, at cornerback, it is Rock Ya-Sin currently starting, with both Nick Whiteside and Ennis Rakestraw tied in the battle behind him. Rookie Keith Abney is listed as an outside cornerback, although he has worked at both the slot and the outside in training camp.

In the slot, the team currently lists Rodger McCreary as a starter. However, Christian Izien appears to be ready to push him. He is listed at slot, although he might play some safety.

At safety, both Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are listed as starters. However, Chuck Clark and Avonte Maddox are the names behind them if and when they miss time to start the year. Thomas Harper and Loren Strickland are behind them.

Lastly, while Greg Dortch has the kick return job locked up, running back Jacob Saylors could end up on the roster due to being the first-team punt returner.