Lions Top Pick Derrick Moore Makes Big Change Ahead of Season

The Detroit Lions will look to defensive end and second-round draft pick Derrick Moore to conjure the success he had at Michigan during his rookie campaign as part of a Lions team with high aspirations, even despite meaningful defensive questions.

Moore took a step toward recapturing his collegiate aura last week by reverting to the No. 8 jersey that he wore while helping the Wolverines to a national title in 2023-24 and tallying 10.5 tackles for loss along with 10 sacks across 12 games in Ann Arbor during his senior season.

“Detroit Lions rookie Derrick Moore has changed his jersey number to 8,” Woodward Sports Network posted to X on September 3. “Moore wore the number 8 at Michigan. 👀”

Derrick Moore Will Be Important Part of Lions’ Pass Rush Even if He Doesn’t Start Immediately

Precisely how good Moore has to be for the Lions’ defense to play competitively enough for the team to hunt a third NFC North Division title in four years, along with a return to the playoffs, is difficult to say.

But he is going to need to contribute early and often, essentially from Week 1, even as Detroit faces among the easiest schedules in football this season based on 2025 win/loss tabulations.

Moore is part of a defensive end group that includes superstar Aidan Hutchinson, newcomer DJ Wonnum on a one-year contract heading into his seventh NFL season and Tyler Lacy who has one sack in 38 career appearances over the past three seasons.

Wonnum may begin the campaign in the starting lineup, but Moore will see a significant snap count in his rookie year.

And getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks with just the front four is going to be at a premium in Detroit considering all the injuries in the secondary along with the decision to cut ties with cornerback Terrion Arnold this offseason amid serious off-field legal issues.

Aidan Hutchinson Predicted to Win NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2026

One thing that should help Moore’s production early in his career is the amount of attention that Hutchinson is going to receive from competing offensive lines.

Hutchinson, a second-team All-Pro selection in 2025, finished last season with 14.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss to go along with 13 pass breakups, four forced fumbles and an interception. Now, as the 26-year-old enters his fifth professional season, some are predicting he will capture the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

“Edge Aidan Hutchinson will win Defensive Player of the Year,” Seth Walder of ESPN projected over the weekend. “Hutchinson ranked fourth in pass rush win rate last season, plays a ton of snaps and the Lions face the second-easiest schedule. Put that all together, and the result should be a ton of sacks for Hutch.”

If Moore can play anywhere near as effectively with the Lions this year as he did with the Wolverines last season, Detroit could prove quite the formidable team.