Lions 260-Pound Rookie Deemed Team’s Biggest X-Factor for 2026

The Detroit Lions have been searching for a long-term playmaker to start along the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson. The team hopes second-round rookie Derrick Moore will be that playmaker.

FOX Sports’ Ben Arthur sees the potential the Lions do. On Thursday, Arthur named the biggest x-factor for every NFC team in the 2026 season. Arthur picked Moore for the Lions.

“With Al-Quadin Muhammad (11 sacks last season) walking in free agency, the Lions must find a dependable edge rusher opposite star Aidan Hutchinson,” wrote Arthur. “Moore, the 44th overall pick in April’s draft, is a strong candidate as a high second-round pick.”

At Michigan, Moore posted 21 sacks, 24.5 tackles for loss, eight pass defenses and three forced fumbles in 53 games. Moore, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, registered 10 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss as a senior last year.

Derrick Moore Top Lions X-Factor Entering 2026?

Moore has all the makes of the perfect x-factor.

If he develops into a reliable starter as a rookie, the Lions will have the two young bookend edge rushers they’ve been searching for the past few years. Moore could help take away attention from Hutchinson.

In 2025, Hutchinson made second-team All-Pro with a career-high 14.5 sacks. He also had 14 tackles for loss and 35 quarterback hits.

In a defense where Hutchinson isn’t the only elite edge rusher threat, the sky is the limit for Hutchinson. At the very least, perhaps Moore takes advantage of the one-on-one opportunities he will receive playing opposite Hutchinson.

Moore could split defensive snaps early in the season with veteran D.J. Wonnum, who the Lions also added this offseason. But Moore certainly has more long-term upside.

In a way, he could be the team’s top x-factor for years to come.

Other Potential Lions X-Factors in 2026

Moore was a great pick for Arthur’s list. But he isn’t the only potential x-factor for the Lions this fall.

Besides Moore along the edge, the Lions will be counting on a couple former first-round picks to make significant jumps on defense.

In the secondary, cornerback Terrion Arnold is returning from a season-ending shoulder injury. The Lions could really use him to step up as a CB1, especially with the injury issues the team still has at safety.

Along the defensive line interior, 2025 first-rounder Tyleik Williams will start in place of departed D.J. Reader. Detroit is hoping Williams and Alim McNeill can anchor the middle of its defensive line so Hutchinson and Moore can have success along the edge.

On offense, any of the team’s playmakers could be considered x-factors. But right tackle Blake Miller is perhaps the biggest x-factor on that side of the ball for Detroit.

Miller was the only player the Lions selected ahead of Moore in the 2026 NFL Draft. Pundits expect Miller to be a Day 1 starter to help the Lions be much better up front.

Offensive linemen Penei Sewell and Cade Mays are x-factors in their own right as well. Mays is the team’s free agent center while Sewell will flip to left tackle for the first time in his career.