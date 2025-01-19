Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Lions Fans React to Playoff Heartbreak

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell
The Detroit Lions fell to the Washington Commanders in the playoffs on Saturday, January 18, and it was a shocker.

It was something of a nightmare scenario for the Detroit Lions during the team’s playoff game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday, January 18, at Ford Field. From five turnovers to Lions franchise quarterback Jared Goff getting injured, it seemed like one disaster to the next unfolded in front of the eyes of Lions fans in downtown Detroit. The end result was a 45-31 loss for the Lions.

Detroit Lions fans, of course, are reacting to this heartbreaking loss. It’s tough to know that the franchise won’t be able to make it to the Super Bowl for yet another year. The Lions have never been to the Super Bowl, so it would have been historic to witness them going there this season.

Detroit Fans React to Crazy Game

Fans have been all over social media expressing their emotions about the surprising game.

“There are no words to describe my disbelief in our first-half performance. We look out of sorts. We have been knocked down, but we will get back up and win,” one fan stated.

“Lets turn it around boys. We did it against Texans, we can do it against Washington,” one hopeful fan stated after the first half.

“We need a good huddle at the half. This is very winnable but we need to start stopping them defensively and we need to stop turning over,” another stated. “Down 10 all things considered it’s fine. Come out this second half and play our game. Goff will turn it around if we’re going to win this game,” another exclaimed. Of course, these were all nice sentiments, but the result was a loss.

“As the biggest Lions fan, this downfall is gonna suck and I’m sick,” another said. “It’s so over,” one more fan stated.

“This is NOT the Lions. I don’t recognize the team on the field tonight,” another fan wrote.

“Yeah, good season but let’s stay healthy next year,” another said.

“Tough loss, solid year, I hope we’re going to continue on this track. Let’s go,” one more fan stated.

Lions Quarterback Jared Goff and Cornerback Amik Robertson Injured

During the first half of the matchup, Goff left the game and was under evaluation for a concussion. After making his second turnover of the game, Goff was hit seemingly hard by Quan Martin’s interception return. Goff walked to the sideline and headed to concussion protocol, and veteran NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater took over. Hendon Hooker was also at the game as the team’s third backup quarterback.

Thankfully, Goff returned to the game in the second quarter, so he must have cleared concussion protocol. Unfortunately, when he took the field, he threw another interception, this time at the very end of the half.

Also, on an early Lions defensive play in Saturday night’s game against the Commanders, cornerback Amik Robertson suffered a left arm injury from linebacker Jack Campbell, following a reception by Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Kindle Vildor played against the Commanders to fill in for Robertson.

“Robertson stayed down for several minutes, before walking off the field with trainers,” NFL analyst and expert Brad Berreman of SideLion Report noted. “He went straight to the locker room, which is never a good sign. The first update from the team came very quickly.”

“Quite frankly, Robertson’s injury looks like a little bit more than just a simple elbow issue,” he added.

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

,

