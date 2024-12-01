Detroit Lions Get Good News Ahead of Packers Game

The Detroit Lions have a glistening 11-1 record following their narrow 23-20 win over the NFC North rival the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, but they’re dealing with a range of injuries. Now, the team is heading into a high-profile game against another NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers, on “Thursday Night Football” on December 2, and they’re doing some things to help better position themselves in the wake of these injuries.

On Friday, November 29, the Lions added linebacker and former Pro Bowler Kwon Alexander to help beef up their defense, which was good news. Now, they’re adding another important piece of the puzzle to their roster.

Detroit Lions Make Big Moves Ahead of Green Bay Packers Game

According to ESPN insider and expert Adam Schefter, the Lions are adding former three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams to Detroit’s practice squad, and he won’t be on the practice squad long.

“Former Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams is signing with the Lions practice squad with the idea that he’ll be elevated to Detroit’s roster, per source,” Schefter stated on X. “Adams had been eyeing an opportunity with a playoff contender. Adams’ agent, Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt, confirmed the agreement.”

Adams seems happy with the move, as he took to X on Saturday to write, “God is good.” Sure, he could have been referring to anything, but the timing of his post seems to correlate to the Detroit news.

Adams, 29, appeared in three games for the Tennessee Titans this season but was cut on October 17, “honoring the request he made to the team,” according to ESPN. He’s a veteran in the NFL, now in his eighth NFL season, and has played for the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Titans. He was a 2017 first-round pick by the Jets and was named an All-Pro in 2019.

In his pro career, Adams has notched 498 tackles, 36 pass breakups, 21.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Jamal Adams Can Be a ‘Great Fit’ for the Detroit Lions

The Lions have a solid safety team with Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, but NFL analyst and expert Brad Berreman of SideLion Report says “Adams can still be a great fit.”

Berreman continued, “If Adams can be healthy, he could be impactful for the Lions down the stretch and into the playoffs. But that’s hardly a guarantee, as he’s more name than game at this point.”

Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report had good things to say about the signing, noting in a December 1 feature, “The team needs to replenish its defensive depth for the home stretch of the regular season and playoffs.”