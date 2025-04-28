Detroit Lions Make Historic Move at NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have made a lot of history the past few years, thanks to their recent winning seasons that finally got people to stop the “Same old Lions” rant. In keeping up with that trend, the team once again made history during the 2025 NFL draft, and it was the good kind of history.

Amid all the excitement, the Lions quietly struck a first for the National Football League with their No. 196 overall pick in the draft.

New Lions Player Marks a First for the NFL

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes spent a lot of time vetting the candidates that got drafted to the Lions’ 2025 roster, and one of those guys is originally from Egypt. When the Lions picked up Boise State University edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein with their No. 196 selection, they drafted the first Egyptian native in the history of the NFL.

Overall, it’s a feel-good pick, and not just because it’s the first time an Egyptian-born football player is in the NFL. Hassanein brings some very impressive numbers to Detroit. During his junior and senior years at Boise State, the player started in 28 games and recorded 101 tackles. He also recorded 22 sacks. This is the kind of guy the Lions want in their roster to support Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport.

Hassanein was beside himself with excitement when he got the call from Campbell and company that he made the team. He even went so far to say that he would actually “die” for Campbell on the field. That’s a bit much, but we appreciate the enthusiasm.

On his initial phone call from Campbell, Hassanein can be heard saying, “I would die for you, coach. I just wanted you to believe in me. I just wanted you to believe in me, coach. I would die on that field for you. I promise I would.”

More Detroit Lions Draft Moves

The Lions traded up in the third round to draft wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa, and it was a big and rather surprising move that drew some criticism. They gave up three third-round picks to go from No. 102 to No. 70 and snag TeSlaa, and ESPN analyst and expert Jordan Reid actually named the move the worst in-draft trade of the draft.

“The Detroit Lions trading up 32 spots to take receiver Isaac TeSlaa early in Round 3 was an overpay,” he stated in an April 27 feature. “Along with giving up their own third-round pick, Detroit also gave up an extra third-round pick in 2026. While I like TeSlaa, I don’t think he was worth the capital the organization surrendered.”

Max DeMara of SideLion Report makes the good point that with some negative attention being thrown TeSlaa’s way, he’ll work hard to prove the doubters wrong. “One thing is certain given his status as a fan of the team: TeSlaa will be motivated to work hard and prove why those negative evaluations were incorrect,” DeMara stated in an April 27 piece.

DeMara also makes the solid point that “prospects who are household names always generate more attention, but underrated players have done just as much damage after entering the league. As always, it’s most important to give players time to develop and show what they can do in their unique situations.”