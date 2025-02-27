Hi, Subscriber

Detroit Lions Get Positive News Going Into Free Agency

The Detroit Lions got some welcome news just a few weeks before the 2025 NFL free agency period starts on Wednesday, March 12.

It’s almost that time of year again: free agency time. The 2025 NFL free agency period starts at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, and chances are, some teams will likely make major moves quickly. The Detroit Lions are among the teams in the mix this season, as they look to bolster their lineup and make another run at getting to the final game.

Now, the Lions are welcoming some positive news as they get closer to that free agency period, and this one should help them pull off some good deals.

More Cap Space for the Lions

On February 19, ESPN analyst and expert Dan Graziano reported that the league had told franchises that the 2025 salary cap will be between $277.5 and $281.5 million. That’s a nice bump from 2024, when it was $255.4 million, giving teams a $22-$26 million increase. It will also mark a $53 million-plus increase from two years ago, when it was $224.8 million.

On Thursday, February 27, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the NFL salary cap for 2025 will be $279.2 million. That’s all positive news for teams, including the Lions.

Over the Cap now has a projection for the Detroit Lions, and it’s roughly $51.5 million before adjustments for incentives, bonuses and other factors. That means the Lions will have more money available to make big moves, whether that’s finding players in free agency, re-signing current players or anything else they want to spend on. Hey, maybe Dan Campbell can finally get that pet lion he always wanted for the team.

Possible New Cornerback for the Lions

So, now that the Lions have more cap space, why not use it? In a piece published on Tuesday, February 25, Nick Shook of the NFL lays out the perfect teams for 11 notable free agents. One of those free agents, he says, could be a perfect fit in Detroit.

It’s no secret that Detroit could use some help in the cornerback room. Shook taps Rasul Douglas of the Buffalo Bills as the right guy for the job.

“Rasul Douglas has had a knack for latching on with contending teams throughout most of his career (save for his 2020 season with the Panthers), so why not pair him with a club with Super Bowl ambitions and a desire to add depth on the defensive side of the ball?” Shook states. “Detroit has plenty of cap space to address a spot like this, and Douglas won’t command anywhere near top dollar at corner anyway.”

He adds that, “A depth addition like Douglas makes plenty of sense for a team with five CBs scheduled for free agency, including starter Carlton Davis.”

In a separate feature for the NFL, Gregg Rosenthal names Lions guard Kevin Zeitler as a possible free agent going to the Chicago Bears.

“Just when it looked like Zeitler’s career was slowing down, he put together an excellent season with the Lions,” he said of the 35-year-old. “Could Ben Johnson bring him to Chicago?”

Rosenthal also sees defensive end Marcus Davenport as a possible Lion who could hit the road in free agency.

