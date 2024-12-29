Detroit Lions Get Good News Heading Into Playoffs

The Detroit Lions have already secured a spot in the playoffs this season, but despite their stellar 13-2 record, the team’s season has been plagued with injuries, which has been a bit of a downer amid all the positives. Now, the team is coming up on a rematch of sorts against the San Francisco 49es on Monday, December 30. The Lions, of course, lost to the 49ers in the NFC Championship game last season, so that’s what makes this game a rematch.

As the Detroit Lions head into the playoffs, and the 49ers game, they have some good news on the injury front.

Detroit Lions’ Injury Report is Beautifully Uneventful

The final Week 17 injury report for the Lions is uneventful, which is a great thing. That follows a week of Lions practice reports that have also been pretty light.

The injury report is short and pretty much unchanged. David Montgomery and Kalif Raymond are out, Jalen Reeves-Maybin is questionable and Terrion Arnold and Graham Glasgow have no designation.

Montgomery, who’s rehabbing a MCL injury in his right knee, could return for the Divisional Round of the playoffs. He hasn’t been put on injury reserve.

Graham Glasgow, who has been out with a knee injury, is expected to be back in Week 17, as the injury report indicates.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell discussed Glasgow’s injury status in a press conference Monday, December 23, stating, “I see Graham coming back, I think he’s going to be ready to roll and he’s going to slip right back in at left guard and start for us.”

“Glasgow missed last week’s game with a knee injury. Campbell clearly expected a return to the lineup when this week started, and the Lions’ left guard is good to go for Monday night,” noted NFL expert and analyst Brad Berreman of SideLion Report in a December 28 feature.

“Apart from what remains an incredibly lengthy list of players who are on IR, there’s been a lot of good injury news for the Detroit Lions lately,” Berreman added. “Some players could possibly return in the playoffs, and some are nearing a return to action soon.”

Campbell ‘Won’t Ever Forget’ the NFC Championship Loss to the 49ers

It has to be a bit jarring for Campbell and the Lions to return to where they were moments away from snagging a trip to the Super Bowl for the team’s first-ever appearance. But, that’s what will happen on Monday, when the Lions go to California to face the 49ers.

Speaking to press on Saturday, December 28, Campbell was honest about what that loss meant to him and his team. He also said he’s still haunted by what happened.

“Just like my second year in the league, we go to the Super Bowl and get smashed by Baltimore,” Campbell said to reporters in the press conference. “I won’t ever forget that either. So, those stick with you.”

He added, “We just didn’t do enough. You learn from every experience. Unfortunately, that’s the best way to learn is from the losses. It really is.”