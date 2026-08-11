Lions’ Dan Campbell Speaks out on Late Free Agent Signing

The free agent signings who receive the most attention occur in March. But that doesn’t mean late offseason or even training camp signings can’t be just as impactful. The Detroit Lions hope that’s the case with linebacker Devin White this season.

The Lions didn’t add White until August 1. But on Tuesday, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell explained the linebacker has already made an impression in under two weeks with the team.

“I like where he’s at. He looks like a different guys than what we saw in Vegas last year on tape,” Campbell told reporters. “He’s moving well. He’s thumping. Pretty smart. He’s got speed, still has that speed.

“What I’m seeing right now, that’s what I remember in Tampa Bay when I was in New Orleans. That was the guy. He was a headache.”

White is a former top 5 pick in the NFL Draft. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him at No. 5 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

During his best seasons with the Buccaneers, White made second-team All-Pro in 2020 and the Pro Bowl during 2021. He had three consecutive 120-plus tackle campaigns from 2020-22.

The Lions signed White to a 1-year, $1.3 million deal at the beginning of this month.

Devin White Will Make Lions Debut in Thursday’s Preseason Game

At 28 years old, White isn’t still in his prime. That’s why he remained a free agent until August.

But he’s too good to have remained available much past that. He’s now getting his chance with the Lions.

The past two seasons, White has bounced around the league a little bit. He signed a 1-year, $7.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024. But he never played for the Eagles, who cut him in October of that year.

White inked a deal with the Houston Texans and played seven games with them in 2024.

Last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, White racked up 174 combined tackles, including 11 for loss in 17 games. He also had seven quarterback hits, three pass defenses, 2.5 sacks and one interception.

White may have benefited in the tackles category from playing on a poor defense. Still, it’s a scary notion that he looks better now than last fall.

But that’s what Campbell implied.

“He’s thumping and he’s running and he’s finishing plays,” added the head coach. “It’s outstanding.”

Campbell also said White will play in the preseason opener versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. That will give White another chance to show what he can do.

Will White Make Lions Week 1 Roster?

It’s terrific news for the Lions that White has looked strong at practice. But he might have more work to do to make the 53-man roster.

Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez are all locks to make the Lions roster. White is competing with four other linebackers for perhaps only one remaining spot.

Those linebackers are Joe Bachie, Damone Clark, Erick Hunter, Trevor Nowaske, Amen Ogbongbemiga, Troy Reeder, and Jimmy Rolder.

With that competition, the preseason action could be very important for White. He might have to continue to impress to stay in Detroit past August.