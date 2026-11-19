Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed returned to practice on a limited basis as he is recovering from a hip injury that sidelined him for the past two weeks. While Reed took a big step in his recovery on Wednesday, he also made it clear that he does not anticipate playing in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Reed added that he is rehabbing and improving but that he does not want to push it too hard to come back.

“I definitely want to make sure I come back and I feel like myself,” stated Reed on Wednesday. “I don’t want to rush it, especially because our defense is playing well. So I don’t want to be a hindrance. So I just gotta be honest with myself, be honest with the trainers and my coaches to see if I’m ready to go, whenever that is.”

Reed noted that he did not have a setback in his return; this is just how he wants to approach his rehab.

“I’m progressing, I’m healing, I’m going to be fine. Just rehabbing and working it,” Reed said.

The Lions’ top cornerback missed six games last season due to a hamstring injury.

Detroit Lions Expected to be Without D.J. Reed in Week 11

Reed noted that last year he came back from his injury too early and it wound up hurting the team. He is not going to do that again.

“When you get hurt, you obviously want to get back on the field as soon as possible. I kinda undermined the severity of a hamstring strain, especially a high-grade one, because I never hurt a hamstring that bad,” Reed said. “In hindsight, yes, I do feel like I came back (too) early.”

More than that, he feels that the unit around him is progressing. He feels that unless he is back to his old self, he would not upgrade what they have.

“I’m very proud of them,” Reed said. “Not just the DBs, but the whole defensive unit. Guys just continuing to step up. Like we always say, it’s a next-man-up business. Roger (McCreary’s) is playing very well. Rock (Ya-Sin) played amazing last game. Chuck (Clark) is playing phenomenally. (Brian Branch) playing great, so we’ve just got to keep it up.”

Detroit is also expected to get Kerby Joseph back healthy this week.

Lions Secondary is Progressing

The Lions will likely play Khalil Dorsey and Ya-Sin on the outside with McCreary in the slot. Reed noted that he is close, and Week 12 looks promising. However, he is focused on improving his burst and getting to a full level right now.

“I think that’s the number one thing at my position is making sure I’ve got my burst, making sure that I can get the top-end speed, making sure that I can turn and flip the receivers like this and everything feels normal. I think that’s the most important thing,” added Reed.

The Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 and the division rival Chicago Bears in Week 12.