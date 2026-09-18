Lions $48M Veteran Exposes Simple Fix to Secondary Issues

The Detroit Lions‘ defense is a major problem after two weeks of the 2026 season. They are shuffling a lot on defense, especially in the back end. Star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is calling for changes after a 41-31 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Veteran cornerback D.J. Reed might have a solution.

Reed believes the defense is trying to do too much right now. They need to simplify things before adding any more layers or players.

“There’s so many different guys playing,” Reed told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press after the game. “We have different packages, different guys, so you got to know everybody plays different; everybody thinks differently. So it’s more of a challenge, but we can do it, compared to Kerby’s been in the system for years; BB’s been in the system for years. You know how they play. When you have different safeties, everyone thinks different; everyone’s been in different systems, so it’s just a little different. But we’re going to get it fixed.”

Reed is referring to safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph. Both are currently on the Physically Unable to Perform list and will be out until at least Week 6. They have rotated four different safeties and two or three different slot cornerbacks in the first two weeks. That can create potential for confusion.

Detroit Lions Must Simplify Secondary

Detroit has started Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark at safety. However, in Week 1, Clark and Thomas Harper platooned. Harper would come in for nickel looks, and Clark would stay on the field in base.

In Week 2, they kept all three but added Christian Izien into the mix. Izien was out Week 1 with an injury but returned and played 26 snaps.

Izien returned, and Maddox left the game early with an injury. They could not find a constant back there.

Izien also shifted into the slot at times. In Week 1, Keith Abney split time with Roger McCreary in the slot. In Week 2, they made Abney inactive for Izien. The shuffling is leading to a lot of big plays allowed. Reed admitted this is where the team needs to focus.

Lions Must Limit Explosive Passes

“The explosives. That’s the major one,” cornerback D.J. Reed said. “Whether that’s miscommunication, just winning your one-on-ones and knowing the coverage. Just winning your one-on-ones and not giving up the explosives are No. 1. No. 2 is just communicating and being on the same page.”

Four defenders allowed a catch of 20 yards or more in Week 2. Six defenders allowed a catch of 10 yards or more. In Week 1, it was five defenders allowing 20 yards or more, and then three more defenders allowing 10 yards or more.

It has been a team effort of allowing explosive plays. The good news is that the short week gives them extra rest before Week 3. Detroit can look at some of the issues and what they can fix and come back with a stronger, but potentially more simplified plan.