Lions Trade Pitch Sees Them Acquire Veteran Chargers Cornerback

The Detroit Lions are preparing to return from their bye week, and when they do, they will have a very important divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers on their hands. With the NFC North division being wildly competitive, the Lions need to get every divisional win that they can get during the regular season.

While Detroit is featuring one of the most efficient offenses in the history of the NFL through five games, its defense remains a major work in progress. The secondary, in particular, needs some serious reinforcements, so with that in mind, let’s check out a trade pitch that would see the Lions scoop up veteran cornerback Donte Jackson in a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lions’ Donte Jackson Trade Pitch

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Lions receive: CB Donte Jackson

Chargers receive: 2027 fifth-round pick

For as good as Detroit’s offense is, its defense may be just as bad. The pass rush has virtually nothing going for it besides Aidan Hutchinson, and the secondary is one of the most patchwork units in the league. Getting safeties Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph back from injury will help, but the cornerback position is still an issue.

Right now, the Lions’ top cornerbacks are D.J. Reed, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., and Roger McCreary, none of whom have been particularly effective this year. It didn’t help that the team had to release former first-round pick Terrion Arnold right before the start of the season due to some off-field issues, but even then, this group was going to be a mess.

If you want to talk about a real mess, though, look no further than the 0-6 Los Angeles Chargers. After entering the 2026 campaign with playoff aspirations, L.A. has been arguably the worst team in the league this year. As a result, the team will likely be selling at the upcoming trade deadline, with Jackson quietly emerging as a potential trade candidate.

Jackson isn’t necessarily a lockdown corner, but he’s a proven starter with loads of experience, and he would immediately come in and be Detroit’s best cornerback. Since he’s in the final year of his current contract, the Chargers have a real incentive to move Jackson before he potentially leaves for nothing in free agency, which is why a fifth-round pick could be all it takes to get the job done.

Would Lions, Chargers Be Interested in This Donte Jackson Trade Pitch?

Getty Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson.

The Lions would take about any help they could get on defense right now, and after missing out on a trade for Joey Porter Jr., it’s clear the team recognizes its need for help at this spot. Jackson would immediately shore up the weakest spot on Detroit’s roster, so a trade for him, or any cornerback for that matter, makes sense.

It’s unknown how many players Los Angeles will want to unload at the trade deadline, but regardless of what happens, it should try to trade Jackson. Getting a fifth-round pick isn’t a major return, but it’s better than the alternative, which is nothing. As the deadline draws closer, rumors swirling around Jackson should pick up, and it wouldn’t be a very big surprise if these two teams hammered out a deal involving him at some point during the next few weeks.