Bills Urged to Trade Draft Pick for $49 Million Chargers CB

The Buffalo Bills might be one or two players away from a roster that could deliver their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
Part of finding those players will mean monitoring any franchise fire sales that pop up between now and the NFL trade deadline on November 10 — with a keen eye on a team like the winless Los Angeles Chargers, who are in the type of free fall that usually ends with shedding assets.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks one of those assets would be a perfect fit for the Bills, proposing a trade that sends the Chargers a 2027 5th-round pick in exchange for veteran cornerback Donte Jackson.
Jackson, who has approximately $49 million in career earnings, is nursing a hamstring injury. That gives the Bills time to circle a trade and see how he heals, as he’s currently considered week-to-week.
“Teams may not be eager to make a move for Jackson until he’s clearly healthy, but he’s a player worth targeting before November 10,” Knox wrote on November 14. “The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be going nowhere this season after a 0-5 start and numerous injuries across the roster. Jackson, meanwhile, plays an in-demand position and is set to be a free agent in 2027—trading him would save L.A. $6 million in 2026 cap space. Jackson started 15 games for the Chargers last season and allowed an opposing passer rating of only 56.8 in coverage. Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt Joey Porter Jr., Jackson should be a top option for cornerback-needy teams.”
Donte Jackson’s Scouting Report: Speed for Days
Jackson was an All-American at LSU in 2017 and selected by the Carolina Panthers in the 2nd round (No. 55 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft thanks in large part to once-in-a-lifetime speed — he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Since being drafted, Jackson has been a no-brainer starter every day on whatever team he’s been on — six seasons with the Panthers, followed by one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and the last two seasons with the Chargers.
Jackson’s career numbers reflect a player the Bills could use right away — if not all 32 NFL teams. Over his career, his 17-game averages of 55 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions are impressive.
Brutal 2-Game Stretch Following Bye Week
After a thrilling 37-34 road win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, the Bills stay on the West Coast for another week to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6 before their Week 7 bye.
When they get back from the bye, it might be nice to have a player like Jackson in the fold — the Bills host the 4-1 Baltimore Ravens in Week 8 followed by a Monday Night Football road game against the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.
Bills Urged to Trade Draft Pick for $49 Million Chargers CB