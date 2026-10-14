Bills Urged to Trade Draft Pick for $49 Million Chargers CB

The Buffalo Bills might be one or two players away from a roster that could deliver their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Part of finding those players will mean monitoring any franchise fire sales that pop up between now and the NFL trade deadline on November 10 — with a keen eye on a team like the winless Los Angeles Chargers, who are in the type of free fall that usually ends with shedding assets.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks one of those assets would be a perfect fit for the Bills, proposing a trade that sends the Chargers a 2027 5th-round pick in exchange for veteran cornerback Donte Jackson.

Jackson, who has approximately $49 million in career earnings, is nursing a hamstring injury. That gives the Bills time to circle a trade and see how he heals, as he’s currently considered week-to-week.