Why Isn’t Drake Maye Playing vs. Lions? Injury Update on QB

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has limped into the locker room in the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Maye went down with an injury on the same play that the Lions lost their star edge rusher, Aidan Hutchinson, with a knee injury.

Maye has been officially ruled out with an ankle injury.

Hutchinson sacked Maye in what appeared to be a hip drop tackle. The Lions star hurt his knee doing a celebration after the sack. Maye was also down on the field. He was evaluated on the sideline and then limped into the locker room.

The New England Patriots face an injury scare after Drake Maye limped to the locker room against the Detroit Lions following a sack.

The Patriots are currently playing quarterback Tommy DeVito against the Lions. DeVito is now on the field for his second drive as Maye is still out.

Maye led the team down the field for a field goal drive, but the sack that led to an injury ended that drive. The Lions quickly responded with an Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown and they led 7-3 when Maye went to the locker room.

Detroit Lions Facing New England Patriots Backup Quarterback

Tommy DeVito is a UDFA from the 2023 NFL draft who signed with the New York Giants out of college. He wound up starting in six games in his rookie season, going 3-3, having 8 touchdowns in 3 interceptions.

He played for the Giants in two starts in 2024 and was released by the team. Then, he caught on with the New England Patriots. He did not play in 2025 due to an injury.

Now he is taking the field for the Patriots in Week 10.

Lions Lose Aidan Hutchinson on Same Play as Drake Maye

The Maye injury is devastating for the Patriots side, but the Lions lost their most impactful defender, Aidan Hutchinson, on the same play. Hutchinson was celebrating his sack, and he leaped into the air. When he came down, he landed on his knee wrong.

He was worked out on the sideline and then went into the locker room a few minutes before Maye did. Now, the Lions will face the Patriots without their star edge rusher, who is questionable to return.