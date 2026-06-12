Lions Not Discouraged By Injury-Plagued Draft Pick’s Concerns

Detroit Lions second-round cornerback Ennis Rakestraw has played so little in his first two seasons that it is easy to think about him as a forgotten player. However, the third-year player has a chance to make an impact once again in 2026; the question mostly comes down to his health. While Dan Campbell was clear to say that it is just June, he added that he likes where Rakestraw is at this point, and he expects him to be a full participant in training camp.

Rakestraw suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 of his rookie season, which kicked off his injury issues. He fought to get back on the field, but he ended up with just 46 snaps played in his rookie year. He had a chance to earn a role again in 2025, but a shoulder injury in the Hall of Fame game ended his second year before he played any regular-season snaps.

So, the cornerback is entering his third year with minimal experience and plenty of injury questions. However, he has not particpated much at OTAs. Right now, Campbell is optimistic.

The Detroit Lions Are Looking For Ennis Rakestraw to Stay Healthy in 2026

If Rakestraw can stay healthy, there could be a path to playing time for him. The Lions are bringing back their two starters, Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed, on the outside. However, Arnold missed nine games last year with multiple shoulder injuries.

He is entering his third year as well, and while he is more proven, some of his play has not been of high quality. Beyond that, Arnold might not suit up much before the start of the season. Reed missed five weeks with a hamstring issue. He is more proven, but he is also going to be 30 years old, which is when injuries start to become more common for NFL players.

If Rakestraw can stay healthy in training camp, he could get work with the first team.

Lions 2024 Draft Class Faces Massive Offseason

Rakestraw and Arnold are not alone in facing massive years as former 2024 draft picks. Giovanni Manu was the team’s third-round pick, and they are experimenting with him at left guard in his third year after he has not been able to show himself at the NFL level as a tackle.

Sione Vaki has started to make a role on special teams but has not played on either side of the ball after being a two-way player in college. Mekhi Wingo has played just 235 defensive snaps in the first two years and the Lions are now deep enough on the interior defensive line that he might not be making the team in his third season.

Lastly, Christian Mahogany is locked in as the starter at left guard, but that is the biggest question mark on the offensive line, both this year, and beyond.

So, the team is entering the year expecting legitimate contributions from just two picks, and both are questionable starters. Rakestraw joins the group as a player who needs to do more in year three to avoid this draft class looking like a dud.