Lions Oft-Injured Defender Leaves Practice Early

Detroit Lions‘ former second-round draft pick Ennis Rakestraw has not been able to stay healthy enough to make an impact in his first two NFL seasons. Unfortunately, his third season is starting to trend in the same direction.

Rakestraw left the Lions first preseason game early with what looked like a shoulder injury. However, head coach Dan Campbell was optimistic it was not a serious injury. Still, it cost him snaps in a year when he is in a position battle to start.

Rakestraw returned to practice and the competition that week. However, on August 20, Rakestraw walked off of the field with what appears to be a lower-body injury. While the specifics are unknown, it was reportedly a non-contact injury, which is never a positive sign.

His status will have to be monitored, and his position in the cornerback room has to be taking a hit.

Detroit Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Leaves Practice With Lower Body Injury

Unfortunately, injuries have been the story of Rakestraw’s career. He missed eight games in his rookie season due to hamstring issues. He was only on the field for 46 snaps. In his second season, he suffered a shoulder injury in training camp that ended his year before he saw the field in the regular season.

With his 22 snaps in the preseason opener this year included, Rakestraw has 46 regular-season snaps and 87 preseason snaps on defense.

He does have 95 special teams snaps in the regular season. That might be his path to the roster now that he is falling behind in the cornerback competition. Rakestraw played one special teams snap in the 2026 preseason before his injury.

Rakestraw is Making a Push for the Roster After Falling Behind in Cornerback Battle

Unless Rakestraw can get back on the field soon, the cornerback battle involving him is over. Rock Ya-Sin got the starter treatment in the preseason opener when Rakestraw played and got hurt. So, if anything, he hurt his stock and was already losing the battle.

Ya-Sin might end up being challenged by Nick Whiteside more. Whiteside has been the talk of training camp as a standout performer. He started with Rakestraw in the preseason, stayed healthy, and looked better than the former draft pick

So, Rakestraw has quickly moved into the fourth option on the outside. The Lions have both Roger McCreary and rookie Keith Abney competing in the slot. Both of them are going to make the team.

So, there are five cornerbacks ahead of Rakestraw as things stand right now. The team can keep six cornerbacks, but that would have to be a player who provides value on special teams.

It is not only getting harder to see how Rakestraw can see the field in his third NFL season. There are also questions about whether he will even make the roster. His injury status is not going to help things.