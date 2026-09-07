Lions’ Dan Campbell Singles Out Undrafted Rookie Before Week 1

The Detroit Lions dedicated significant offseason assets to improving the defensive line. First, they signed veteran DJ Wonnum in NFL free agency and added rookie Derrick Moore in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

But the Lions might have found a diamond in the rough at the position group too — undrafted rookie Eric O’Neill.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell received a question about which players was he most proud of after the team finished its preseason schedule. Campbell answered a “number of guys” had left him impressed. But the head coach only specifically mentioned one by name — O’Neill.

“The first one I think of is O’Neill. You talk about a guy that was kind of on the outside looking in from the time he got here in the spring that had to kind of defy all odds,” Campbell told reporters Monday. “He had to find his way. He had to make plays every day, he had to catch our eye every day, and he did that every day. Whether it was special teams or defense, he did something every day.

“There’s not a coach on any given day that’s not saying something good about O’Neill … You just can’t ignore it. So, he’s the most obvious.

“Rookie free agent comes in and earns his right. It’s awesome. That’s what we’re about.”

The Lions signed O’Neill as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft. The Rutgers product is one of five edge rushers Detroit has on its 53-man roster to begin the 2026 regular season.

Dan Campbell Speaks out on Undrafted Rookie Eric O’Neill

Getty Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke very highly of undrafted rookie defensive lineman Eric O’Neill ahead of the season opener.

Campbell spoke highly of O’Neill throughout the offseason, so what he said Monday wasn’t surprising. But given the option to highlight any player, Campbell’s decision to hype the undrafted rookie again was certainly noteworthy.

The Lions head coach said O’Neill will contribute on defense and special teams this fall. Campbell also argued the rookie is a “pretty smart” player and plays hard.

O’Neill signed with the Lions as an undrafted rookie out of Rutgers. In his only season with the Big 10 school, O’Neill had 37 combined tackles, including 9.5 for loss in 2025. He also registered 2.5 sacks and two pass defenses.

During the draft process, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein highlighted O’Neill for his effort and versatility. But Zierlein also explained why the edge rusher was unlikely to be selected in the 2026 draft.

“O’Neill is a high-motor edge defender with terrific play strength. He uses efficient hand work in tight quarters to work around blocks at the point of attack, but he lacks range in pursuit,” Zierlein wrote. “As a pass rusher, he relies on effort and strength, with room for growth in his rush plan/execution. His lack of explosiveness and length caps his overall rush potential, though.

“O’Neill projects as a viable backup outside linebacker in an odd-front scheme and offers core special-teams value.”

O’Neill began his college career at Long Island University, which is a FCS program. After three seasons at LIU, he transferred to James Madison in 2024. During his lone season at James Madison, O’Neill had 18.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and three pass defenses.