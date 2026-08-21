Lions’ Dan Campbell Speaks out on Rookie Undrafted Free Agent

The Detroit Lions used free agency and the draft to invest significantly in defensive line improvements.

The Lions grabbed defensive end Derrick Moore with their first pick of Day 2 in the 2026 NFL Draft. They then selected two more defensive linemen late on Day 3.

But Detroit also used undrafted free agency to address the position group. One of the players the team signed as a rookie was former Rutgers defensive end Eric O’Neill.

With nine days remaining until roster cuts, O’Neill appears to still be a long shot for a Lions roster spot. But that doesn’t mean head coach Dan Campbell hasn’t liked what he’s seen.

Campbell spoke highly of O’Neill while speaking to reporters Thursday.

“He’s a guy that makes plays every day. He’s pretty sneaky; he’s crafty,” said Campbell to the media. “A little bit of him is what is he? And we’re still trying to answer that a little bit, man. Where does he really fit? What really suits him? It’s not stack backer, but yet, can it be on the line, kind of an outside linebacker or is it D-end, like a rush D-end?

“I know this, he’s smart. He plays hard. He’s pretty crafty. He’s got some tools in his toolbox; he’s a rusher, and he just kind of makes plays every day.

“So, he’s another guy — it’s hard to ignore him.”

O’Neill finished his college career last season at Rutgers. He posted 37 combined tackles, including 9.5 for loss with 2.5 sacks. O’Neill also registered two pass defenses in 12 games.

What Eric O’Neill Could Bring to Lions

O’Neill was one of two intriguing undrafted free agents the Lions added at defensive end this spring. Detroit signed both O’Neill and Anthony Lucas.

The biggest investment the team made in undrafted free agency was with defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina, but the Lions have already waived him with an injury.

O’Neill signed for only $60,000 guaranteed. But based on how he’s played, a role with the team this fall isn’t out of the question.

O’Neill began his college career at Long Island University, which is a FCS program. The defensive end transferred to James Madison for the 2024 campaign.

During that season, O’Neill had 13 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss.

His production dropped significantly in the Big Ten the following year. But that was obviously another level higher in competition.

O’Neill’s experience at Rutgers should make his transition to the NFL a little easier.

Dan Campbell Planning to Stash O’Neill on Practice Squad?

A Lions reporter Thursday mentioned to Campbell that he doesn’t recall the Lions coaching staff previously discussing how O’Neill has performed at training camp or even in offseason workouts.

There could be a reason for that. The more hype the Lions give O’Neill, the harder it will be for the team to get the defensive end on their practice squad.

Campbell appeared to address that fact Thursday.

“I don’t want to say quiet. I think I’ve mentioned him before,” Campbell said to reporters. “I mean, you saw the interception the other day in that night practice we had, and he had a good rush. He had some good plays in the Cincinnati game.

“So, he’s intriguing and some of it is really fit, man. And special teams, by the way. He makes plays in special teams every day. So yes, we like him.”

With the amount of depth the Lions have built at defensive end, it’s going to be tough for O’Neill to make the roster. But he’s a candidate to return to Detroit on the practice squad.

That will require no other teams claiming the former Rutgers defensive end.