Lions Officially Cut Ties With Expensive Undrafted Rookie

The nature of the injury rookie defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina suffered at training camp remains unknown. But it’s will end his tenure with the Detroit Lions.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Lions waived Keanaaina with an injury settlement.

Keanaaina was part of Detroit’s 2026 undrafted free agency class in late April. 9News’ Mike Klis reported the defensive tackle received $300,000 guaranteed in his contract with the team.

That’s a sizable amount for an undrafted free agent.

“Per source, Notre Dame DL Aidan Keanaaina of Brighton, Colorado and Mullen HS has undrafted agreement with Detroit Lions. Received $300,000 guarantee,” wrote Klis on X.

Keanaaina played six years of college football at Notre Dame and Cal. Last season for the Golden Bears, he registered 56 combined tackles, including 2.5 for loss. He also had 1.5 sacks.

Lions Reach Injury Settlement With Rookie DT Aidan Keanaaina

The injury to Keanaaina is really too bad. Fortunately for the Lions, they have some other unexpected exciting defensive linemen on the training camp roster.

But based on the investment Detroit made in Keanaaina, he appeared to be a possible diamond in the rough. The defensive tackle also received strong reviews from several pundits after the draft.

“He is a traditional run-stuffing defensive tackle, with 24 of his 44 tackles (per PFF) last season being counted as a ‘stop,’ which is defined as a tackle on a play that constitutes as a failure for the offense,” wrote SI on Lions’ Emmett Matasovsky.

“With the Lions’ departures of D.J. Reader and Roy Lopez in free agency, Keanaaina could become an option to slide in as a space eater on early downs, particularly during the preseason.”

The praise for Keanaaina continued in the early part of training camp.

“He’s had some nice interior rushes early in camp and has worked his way into some second-team reps,” wrote Twentyman.

“Detroit’s looking for depth and playmakers along the interior, especially at nose tackle. He had 101 tackles his last two years at Cal in that role. That’s a lot of tackle production from the position.”

The Lions will now have to look elsewhere for that depth.

Detroit Defensive Line Depth in Preseason Week 2

As previously mentioned, the good news for the Lions is they have developed some nice depth along the defensive line this summer. It was a position the team really concentrated on in March and April.

That paid dividends with the addition of veterans D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner along with rookies such as Derrick Moore, Skyler Gill-Howard and Tyre West.

Wonnum should start opposite Aidan Hutchinson at defensive end. Turner and Moore will rotate in behind those two edge rushers although Turner might not be guaranteed to make the roster.

That’s due to the emergence of 2026 sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein, who had two sacks in the preseason opener. The Lions also have undrafted rookies Anthony Lucas and Eric O’Neill along the edge.

At the interior where Keanaaina more than likely would have played, the Lions have starters Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams. Head coach Dan Campbell hasn’t given up on veteran Levi Onwuzurike yet, and Tyler Lacy along with Mekhi Wingo are competing with Gill-Howard for snaps.

It would have been nice to see him continue to compete throughout the preseason. But Keanaaina wasn’t a guarantee to make the 53-man roster.