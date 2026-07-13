Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Gets More Good Career News

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford continues to add to his Hall of Fame resume, earning another top ranking as the 2026 season approaches.

Stafford has enjoyed a stellar second act to his career since leaving Detroit in a 2021 blockbuster trade, leading the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win in his first season and taking home his first league MVP trophy this year.

The veteran quarterback could contend for the award again, with a poll of NFL coaches and executives conducted by ESPN showing that he is still very highly regarded around the league.

Matthew Stafford Earns Respect in Quarterback Rankings

The poll found that the 38-year-old quarterback was the third-ranked signal-caller in the NFL, behind only Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. The report noted that Stafford has been steadily rising over the final phase of his career.

“Stafford’s MVP campaign vaulted him into the top three in convincing fashion,” the report noted. “Stafford earned an impressive 17% of the first-place votes. He has not been a fixture in the top half of the voting since the inception of our top 10 lists in 2020, but Stafford produced the fourth season in NFL history with at least 45 touchdown passes (46) and fewer than 10 interceptions (eight). The others were executed by Aaron Rodgers (2020, 2021) and Brady (2007).”

One NFL head coach told ESPN that Stafford was far and away the best quarterback last season.

“Nobody played better than him last year, and it wasn’t even close,” an NFL head coach said.

Another AFC offensive coordinator noted that the pairing of Stafford and head coach Sean McVay is “now the best quarterback-coach duo in the league.”

Stafford could have the chance for more accomplishments in the coming year, with the Rams going into the season as a Super Bowl favorite.

Jared Goff Made the Cut

Lions quarterback Jared Goff also made the top-10 of the ESPN rankings, earning the No. 9 spot and landing on 60% of the ballots. The report noted that Goff has plenty of output over the last two seasons.

“Over that time, he threw for 9,193 yards and 71 touchdowns,” the report noted. “And only four quarterbacks have more 4,500-yard passing seasons than Goff’s five — Brees, Brady, Matt Ryan and Peyton Manning. That’s quite the class for Goff, whose consistent Pro Bowl performance has overshadowed the Rams discarding him for Stafford in 2021.”

The report did note that Goff had a career-high 38 sacks last season and has struggled when the pocket collapses, but earned praise for good footwork and toughness.

“The guy wins,” an NFL coordinator told ESPN. “He’s going to find a completion if not under pressure. Mature pocket passer with a plus arm who can layer the ball at all levels.”

Goff will be trying to lead the Lions back to the playoffs after their two-year streak of NFC North titles came to an end in 2025. The team brings back a loaded offense, with running back Jahmyr Gibbs leading the rushing attack and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams giving Goff two Pro Bowl-caliber targets.