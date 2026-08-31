Lions Make First Major Practice Squad Move After Final Roster Cuts

The Detroit Lions used all their preseason games to put their backup and depth players under a microscope before finally drawing the line on August 30. From the offense to defense, Dan Campbell had some tough calls to make, and the franchise is heading into the new season with three tight ends: Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, and Jackson Meeks.

The Honolulu Blues released or waived a total of three tight ends, including the young Thomas Gordon, who was supposed to enter his second season in the NFL. Even though he missed out on a spot on the active roster, the Lions aren’t necessarily closing the door on him because he is set to be the team’s first addition to the practice squad this season.

As per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, the Lions are expected to offer Gordon a new practice squad contract once he clears the 24-hour wire.

“#Lions to sign tight end Thomas Gordon to practice squad after waiver process, per a league source,” noted Wilson on X.

The tight end was signed by the Lions earlier this year in January when he was selected on a reserve contract. After spending about 7 months in the Motor City, he was part of the franchise’s offseason OTAs, minicamp, training camp, and the preseason, embracing Dan Campbell’s playbook throughout the offseason.

Thomas Gordon’s Time With Lions Gives Him a Major Advantage

After being waived by the Detroit Lions yesterday, if none of the 31 NFL teams show interest in immediately signing him, he would become a free agent. And after the waiting period of 24 hours, he would be eligible to join the practice squad, which can have up to 16 developmental players. There is strong reasoning behind picking the 25-year-old.

Considering Gordon is just entering his second year as a professional, he still has time to hone his skills, and the Lions coaching staff certainly sees him as a versatile developmental option long-term. He has the ability to efficiently block and catch at a high level.

On top of that, his months of training with the Lions put him in the front seat, making him familiar with the head coach’s system. Hence, he can take scout team reps each week without needing to learn from scratch.

Moreover, he is injury insurance, considering Sam LaPorta’s recent injury concerns. He could be an easy fix if either of the Lions’ current tight ends goes down with an injury.

As he waits to officially join the practice squad, he participated in the Lions’ preseason games recently.

Thomas Gordon Got His First Lions Game Reps In The Preseason Finale

While Gordon didn’t get game reps in the Lions’ first two preseason games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders, he finally stepped on the gridiron in the last game against the Indianapolis Colts. The tight end recorded 1 reception and 7 yards.

Before getting into the NFL, the 25-year-old spent six seasons in college football, playing for the Northwestern Wildcats. Across 54 games, he totaled 529 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns. He emerged as a regular starter in the final two campaigns, featuring in 25 games.