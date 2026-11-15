Former Lions Captain Calls Out Aidan Hutchinson

The good news for the Detroit Lions is that they defeated the New England Patriots in Munich on Sunday, improving their record to 7-2.

The potentially devastating news is that captain and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered what many are calling a season-ending injury that appeared to be a torn ACL while celebrating a sack.

While there has been no official update from the Lions themselves regarding his condition, the initial outlooks aren’t promising. And now, Hutchinson is being called out by a notable former Lions captain.

Former Detroit Lions Captain T.J. Lang Calls Out Aidan Hutchinson For Celebration

Following his sack, Hutchinson leapt into the air with an emphatic fist pump, but his lg buckled as he came to the ground; he immediately collapsed in distress and needed assistance getting off the field.

Now, Hutchinson’s celebration that led to the injury is being called out by former Lions captain T.J. Lang, who felt that the ailment was completely avoidable had he not left his feet.

“I know it’s a freak injury. I know the adrenaline is pumping. Players need to stop leaving their feet while celebrating,” Lang wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Immediately, fans began chiming in with their reactions, many of which agreed with Lang’s sentiment.

“What about a guy who had one of the most gruesome compound fractures on one of his legs? I wonder if anyone told him to stop doing this fu***** bull****,” one fan said.

This fan said, “He’s been doing this since he got here and I cringe every time. At least we know that was his last.”

“I know I’ve never been in a locker room but I have to imagine it’s hard to look your teammate in the eyes knowing you’re not going to be able to go to war with them/have their back because you injured yourself by celebrating in a manner that put yourself at risk,” wrote another fan.

Another fan said, “Or just stop celebrating every damn play you are supposed to make. It looks stupid.”

“This absolutely should be talked about in team meetings, training camp, almost every f****** week. Stop this kind of celebratory actions. Why!? Just why!? Now he has to deal with pain and rehab all because he wanted to celebrate something he gets paid to do,” another fan wrote.

Finally, this fan said, “You mean the guy that loses contain for sacks and just started doing these airborne celebrations should stop making it all about him? Who knew.”

Aidan Hutchinson Spoke About Returning From A Devastating 2024 Leg Injury

Before the contest in Munich, Hutchinson detailed how he was able to come back from a fractured fibula and tibia, suffered in October 2024.

“Yeah, I feel like when you get something like that taken away from you, your ability to run, walk,” said Hutchinson while talking to Sky Sports NFL. “I mean, one second you go from playing football at the highest level to then I can barely get up to get to the bathroom. It really humbles you, and it really makes you super grateful for the situation. I am always reminded every time I leave a game now like, I am healthy, whatever the results happen. To me, it offers a new perspective for sure.”