Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford Could Be Replaced by New Option

Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is still making things happen as the franchise quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, but he’ll turn 37 in February, so it’s time for him to start thinking about retiring. It’s also time for the Rams to figure out a succession plan.

Now, a newly-released NFC franchise quarterback is being buzzed about as a possible Stafford backup and possibly successor.

Rams Could Add Newly-Available QB to the Fold

The New York Giants and franchise quarterback Daniel Jones broke up on Friday, November 22. The New York Giants took to X to announce that they had officially split with Jones.

“Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way,” Giants president John Mara wrote in a statement on X.

Now, Jones is available. Let’s say he’s single and looking to mingle.

NFL analyst and expert Ryan Anderson of the LAFB Network calls Stafford a “low risk” and “high reward” pick for the Rams.

“One possible option has presented itself in the form of Daniel Jones being released by the New York Giants,” Anderson explained. “Because he was released, if he clears waivers, he will likely sign for a league minimum to be rostered on an NFL team for the remainder of the season. This makes Jones a low-risk signing that could pay dividends in the near future.”

Anderson also sees Jones as more than just a backup down the road. He could, of course, eventually replace Stafford.

“Sitting behind Stafford and learning in the Sean McVay offense could be exactly what Jones needs to rehabilitate his career,” he said. “It would also give the coaching staff the chance to evaluate his abilities in-house.”

During his top season with the Giants, Jones completed 67% of his passes for 3205 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Ayrton Ostly of USA Today also writes that Jones is a good pick for the Los Angeles Rams.

In a November 22 feature, Ostly notes that Jones is six years younger than former starter Jimmy Garoppolo, who is currently the backup to Stafford. Plus, Jones has “more starting experience and is a more talented passer than Garoppolo or third-stringer Stetson Bennett.”

“Sean McVay’s system is quarterback-friendly and Jones could be a backup for the aging Stafford for the time being,” he added. “He could follow what Sam Darnold did in San Francisco and spend some time with the creator of a widespread coaching tree to revive his career.”

The Los Angeles Rams ‘Just Don’t Have the Roster Space,’ NFL Expert Says

Not everyone thinks Jones will end up with the Rams. Cameron DaSilva of USA Today’s Rams Wire says that he doesn’t see it happening.

“Had the Rams not been so deep at quarterback, McVay probably wouldn’t mind giving Jones a shot to back up Stafford, especially knowing they could get a compensatory pick if he were to leave in free agency next year,” DaSilva noted in a November 22 feature. “They just don’t have the roster space to make it work.”

But, he said it could happen later, noting that, “If next spring, Garoppolo moves on and the Rams don’t have faith in Bennett, then maybe they could bring in Jones. But at this moment in time, it’s hard to imagine that happening.”