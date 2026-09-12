Veteran Lions RB Cut Loose By Division Rival Two Days Before Season Opener

A former Detroit Lions running back is looking for a new job just two days before the start of the NFL season.

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Friday that they released veteran running back Jermar Jefferson, who had initially been waived by the team at final roster cutdowns and returned with an injury designation. The team has now reached a settlement that allowed Jefferson to hit the open market, though he now faces an uncertain future.

Jermar Jefferson Hits the NFL Open Market

The 26-year-old Jefferson came into the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Lions in 2021, spending his first four seasons there while appearing in just nine games. Jefferson has bounced around the NFL, spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans before signing with the Vikings this offseason.

Jefferson has split time on special teams with only a light role on offense, taking 21 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

Jefferson endured a rough preseason. Prior to his injury, he was hit with NFL punishment for a facemask penalty in the team’s 34-6 loss to the Denver Broncos. The league handed Jefferson a $5,583 fine for the infraction.