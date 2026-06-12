Frank Ragnow Breaks Silence On Relationship With Lions And His Retirement

After playing seven seasons in the National Football League for the Detroit Lions, center Frank Ragnow, a three-time All-Pro selection, decided to call it a career in order to best prioritize his health.

While Ragnow would ultimately attempt a comeback with the Lions last November, he failed his physical examination, putting an end to that effort. However, his absence left a large hole in the Lions’ offensive line, which struggled as part of their 2025 campaign that ultimately resulted in missing the postseason.

Now, Ragnow is opening up about his decision to retire, his ill-fated comeback attempt, and where his current relationship with the club stands.

Former Detroit Lions Center Frank Ragnow Breaks Silence On Retirement

Making his first public comments in some time while appearing at his fourth annual Skeet Shoot Showdown, Ragnow talked about his abrupt retirement, noting that he wanted to continue playing, but that his body simply wouldn’t let him.

“To shoot it to you straight. I was trying to will myself to play, but my body was telling me otherwise.” Ragnow said. “And I was just like, in like paralysis, if you will. That’s why, I mean, I did not plan on retiring in the middle of the summer, believe it or not. It was like I was trying to get, like, ‘you can do it for the guys, for fans, for you. It’s who you are.” but I was uncomfortable and it’s one of those things where you have a couple kids and I don’t want a sob story, I’m okay, I’m gonna be completely fine, and everything, but it’s one of those things, is the juice worth the squeeze thing, and to me, ultimately it came down to that decision.”

As far as his ill-fated comeback attempt, Ragnow said that he tried to distract himself from the games, but soon became too invested.

“I tried to avoid games and tried to distract myself from it. I started watching games, guilt, you know, like Jared’s (Goff) getting hit, that’s my guy, like those are my guys, and they’re struggling. And then I made a bonehead decision and tried to get ready to play, got hurt, and it’s just like that was tough, that was really tough.” Ragnow said. “… I talked to a few of the people, and it’s like, hey, it’s kind of one of those things, you know, you convince yourself into this like romantic story, like, hey, you come back and help the team go on a run, and that’s the beautiful thing about football, it’s like you got to put the work in, I got hurt what was it a day or two before I got there? And it’s unfortunate, but I should have listened to my body, probably. But it is what it is. It’s a learning experience, and at least I can lay my head on the pillow at night, and say, like, I tried for the team, tried for the fans. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

Where Is Frank Ragnow’s Relationship With The Lions Now?

There was some natural controversy when the Lions reportedly asked Ragnow to repay the club a portion of his signing bonus because of his early retirement, similar to what happened with star wide receiver Calvin Johnson.

Where does his relationship stand with the Lions now?

“I guess that’s a tough question to answer. I’d say, obviously, the reports out there, whatever, and I don’t know why they leaked it, but that’s on them,” Ragnow said. “I am trying to be a positive glass-half-full, whatever you say. There’s so many, I’m a people person, there’s so many great people in that facility and on that team, and I’ve got nothing but love and respect, and I’m rooting for all of them.”