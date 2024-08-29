Gaping Holes in the Detroit Lions’ Initial Roster

The Detroit Lions have put together their initial 53-man roster, and while the team is predicted to be one of the strongest in the league for the 2024-25 season, there are still some significant holes in the team’s initial roster.

The Lions’ Receivers Depth Chart Needs Strength

In an August 28 feature about the Lions’ strengths and weaknesses, Vito Chirco of Sports Illustrated notes the team’s depth chart needs help.

“Amon-Ra St. Brown is the definition of a No. 1 receiver, and has become one of the league’s very best wideouts. Meanwhile, Jameson Williams looks like he has the necessary intangibles to be a strong No. 2 receiver for a long time,” Chirco writes.

However, after St. Brown and Williams, Chirco writes, “the Lions’ receivers depth chart isn’t nearly as strong.”

“At this present juncture, the 53-man roster possesses just four receivers, with veteran Kalif Raymond and undrafted rookie Isaiah Williams rounding out the WR depth chart,” Chirco adds. “While I believe Raymond is a dynamic punt returner and can do a lot for Ben Johnson’s offense, I’m not in love with the idea of him being the team’s No. 3 receiver. He’s much more of a No. 4 target in the passing game, due to his noted ability to impact the game on special teams.”

Regarding Williams, Chirco says that while the player had “a terrific preseason” and “has the makings of a pass-catcher that can have a solid pro career,” it’s going to be a lot different for Williams when he’s playing first-stringers in the regular season instead of teams’ second and third string players in the preseason.

Chirco also gives Holmes props for “building the Lions into Super Bowl contenders” but says he believes Detroit’s “biggest area of weakness” headlining into the 2024 season is the receivers room.

In an August 12 press conference, Campbell discussed the team’s receiver situation and admitted he was waiting for the right player to “step forward.”

“It’s still the same as where it’s at. We’re waiting for any one of those guys to step forward,” Campbell said. “DPJ (Peoples-Jones), I felt like, has been, since the game, much better. He’s playing faster and I notice it, we all notice it, so that’s encouraging. But, Fountain and Tre’Quan (Smith) and Kaden Davis, somebody, we’re dying for somebody to step up and say, ‘Hey, man, I’m the guy. I’m the guy you can depend on. I’ll be the same, consistent player every day, find a way to make the plays that come my way.'”

The Lions’ initial 53-man roster includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond and Isaiah Williams as receivers. The team has also signed Peoples-Jones to the practice squad.

Aidan Hutchinson Needs Some Help

Another hole in the Lions roster, Chirco notes, is finding a good EDGE compliment to Aidan Hutchinson.

“While I believe that Marcus Davenport, Josh Paschal and James Houston will each have their moments, I’m not willing to put my full-blown trust in any of them at this present moment,” he notes.

Chirco also says he fears “Detroit will go another season without a solid EDGE counterpart for Hutchinson.”

Who’s in the Hot Seat?

On the topic of Detroit’s receiver, the experts at ESPN say Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is in the “hot seat” this season.

“This upcoming season could likely be a make-or-break year for Williams,” Eric Woodyard of ESPN writes. “As the No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL draft, Williams has had an abnormal start to his career. After having a shortened rookie campaign as he overcame an ACL injury suffered in college and a suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy in Year 2, this season gives Williams a chance to show who he is in his first uninterrupted year with the team.”

“Williams could be a huge part of the offense, but he has to step up,” he adds.