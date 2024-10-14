Lions Get Good News on Aidan Hutchinson Despite Season-Ending Injury

The Detroit Lions have lost star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the season, but an NFL insider reported that his fractured leg will likely not impact the rest of his career.

Hutchinson suffered a horrific injury in Sunday’s 47-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, colliding with teammate Alim McNeill while sacking quarterback Dak Prescott and fracturing his leg. Hutchinson went down and had to be carted off the field, then immediately underwent surgery after being taken to the hospital.

Though there was some initial concern that the injury could endanger Hutchinson’s career, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had a more positive update on that front.

“While Aidan Hutchinson’s broken tibia is obviously season-ending, the early prognosis is that being ready for 2025 shouldn’t be an issue,” Rapoport shared in a post on X. “All things considered, that’s good news.”

Dan Campbell Speaks Out

Campbell sent a message on Hutchinson after Sunday’s game, saying it would be a big loss for the team.