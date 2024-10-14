Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson’s Sister Shares Message About His Injury

The Detroit Lions towered over the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Sunday, October 13, winning 47-9, but the win was overshadowed by a leg injury sustained by Lions edge Aidan Hutchinson. The injury was so horrifying that the Fox broadcast didn’t even show a replay of it.

Now, Hutchinson’s sister, Mia Hutchinson, has sent out a message to Lions fans after her brother suffered the difficult injury.

Aidan Hutchinson’s Sister Asks for Prayers

In the postgame press conference, Campbell, of course, was asked about Hutchinson and his condition. Campbell said the edge immediately underwent surgery for a broken tibia.

“Hate it for Hutch. That’s tough,” Campbell said.

Against the Cowboys, Hutchinson made three tackles, a sack and three quarterback hits before the injury. He has 7.5 sacks this season.

‘The Lions Look Like One of the Best Teams in the NFL’

While the Hutchinson injury put a major damper on the Lions’ victory, NFL analysts and experts are commenting on Detroit’s strong showing.

“Dallas looked far from contending for anything of consequence, but the main takeaway from Sunday might be how good the Lions can be,” Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports said in an October 13 article about the win.

“Detroit looked better in every way Sunday,” he added. “It’s fine to project that onto the Cowboys, who have played three times at home and have been blown out each time.”

Then, Schwab even went so far as to say, “But the Lions look like one of the best teams in the NFL.”

In a postgame feature for USA Today’s For the Win, NFL writer Robert Zeglinski says that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was celebrating his 82nd birthday at the game, “received the worst possible birthday present — confirmation of an awful, non-contending Cowboys team.”

He added, “Kudos to Jerry Jones on his birthday. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a woeful Cowboys team that hasn’t been truly relevant as a championship contender in decades. It’s almost like he gave himself an awful gift.”

Regarding the Hutchinson injury, Cameron Ellis of Lombardi Avenue stated in a postgame feature, “At the risk of being a prisoner of the moment, there isn’t a non-quarterback injury more impactful than Hutchinson’s. The Minnesota Vikings may be 5-0, but the Lions are still the defending division champs and have pretty consistently looked like the team that was a few plays away from the Super Bowl last year.”

He also stated, “The Lions are good enough to survive one or two major injuries, but the Hutchinson one is the worst-case scenario. What looked like an entertaining division title race just had its first real twist. Sorry, Lions fans.”