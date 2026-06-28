Lions Receive ‘Good News’ Amid Terrion Arnold’s Uncertain Future

The Detroit Lions‘ offseason preparation took an unexpected turn last week following the arrest of the starting cornerback Terrion Arnold. With serious charges looming over him, his NFL future with the Detroit Lions is in question. Given that he could potentially face life in prison amid the legal battle, Dan Campbell needs to find suitable replacements to keep his defense from slipping.

As Honolulu Blues are dealing with this crisis, they have an encouraging update. The Sports Talk Detroit podcast host, Chris, recently outlined the potential options that could be looked at as replacements for Arnold heading into the 2026 campaign.

“The Detroit Lions finally get some good news, especially coming off of this Terrion Arnold stuff…we have depth at in the secondary, but then we’ve actually got some guys available still free agents out there,” said Chris on a recent episode of the Sports Talk Detroit podcast. “So, Diggs (Trevon), older little ACL thing. Kenny Moore turns 31. Again, a veteran guy that’s nine years, 111 starts. Love that. Rasul Douglas, in his prime with the Packers, then he gets traded to the Buffalo Bills, and then nothing really happens there, but 6’2, 200 lb, played a lot of football. And then Tre’Davious White.”

The Available Free Agency Cornerbacks Could Bring a Wealth of Experience

While the Lions did not need a cornerback from free agency earlier, they are in dire need of one now unless Brad Holmes manages to land an elite CB through trade this offseason. Given the regular season is less than three months away, the top NFL teams are likely to resist the possibility of trading their top cornerbacks.

This leaves free agency as the most realistic option. Now, the market has four veteran CBs who are looking for new teams and have Pro-Bowl selections and a Super Bowl to their names.

Trevon Diggs was once the pillar of the Dallas Cowboys‘ defense, alongside two Pro Bowls to his resume, but his production shrank after an ACL tear in 2024. Given he is only 27, if he can get past his past injury woes, he could be a serious weapon for Campbell.

Kenny Moore, who had a great career with the Colts, including a Pro Bowl in 2021, is another potential great option, considering he has 111 NFL stars to his name, and he is looking to sign for a championship-calibre team, and the Lions certainly fall in that category.

Moreover, Rasul Douglas is a seasoned CB with 93 starts and won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles. At 31, Tre’Davious White is the oldest among the free agent options, boasting the experience of 102 NFL starts, including 16 with the Buffalo Bills in 2025. Now, it comes down to the Lions to decide who could fit best in Dan Campbell’s playbook.

If the franchise opts not to sign any CB player through free agency, they still have an impressive depth at that position.

D.J. Reed Headlines the Lions’ Revamped Cornerback Room

The veteran D.J Reed is expected to be the undisputed CB1 for Campbell, followed by Rock Ya-Sin and then Roger McCreary at the Nickel Back position. In addition, the third-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, Jr. will also fight for the position, having already spent two seasons in Dan Campbell’s system.

Then the rookie Keith Abney II, who was picked in the fifth round in the draft this year, will provide much-needed depth, while Khalil Dorsey and Nick Whiteside are also in the mix as safety nets for the unit.