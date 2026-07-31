Lions Get Good News From Madden 27, Finish Ahead of Patriots, Seahawks and More

Madden NFL 27 is set to release on August 13— less than three weeks from now. The overall ratings of all NFL teams have been released, bringing great news for the Detroit Lions, although they had a disappointing finish to the season last year. Given the elite talents the franchise has, Madden 27’s overall ratings haven’t been affected by the setback.

Madden 27’s official Instagram page recently unveiled the overall ratings of all the NFL teams, spearheaded by the Los Angeles Rams with 91 overall ratings. They are followed by the 2024 Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, who managed 88. The Detroit Lions occupied the third spot in the list with 87 — just one below the Eagles, even though the Baltimore Ravens were right there with the Lions in fourth place with the same ratings (87).

Surprisingly, the Super Bowl LXI winner Seattle Seahawks and the runner-up New England Patriots didn’t feature in the top five. While the Pats occupied the sixth spot with 86 overall ratings, the Seahawks narrowly made the top ten with 84 ratings, just behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

Besides the overall team ratings, the Honolulu Blues showed the same dominance in the ranking of offense and defense.

Lions’ Elite Offense and Rising Defense Shine in Madden 27

Led by quarterback Jared Goff, who finished right behind the NFL MVP Matthew Stafford in number of passing yards last season, the Lions’ offense is among the elites in the league. The signal-caller is surrounded by the three-time All-Pro Penei Sewell, whereas the OL got a massive boost after adding first-round pick Blake Miller.

Besides the OT, the Lions have other star-studded offensive players. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown is a two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, whereas RB Jahmyr Gibbs ranks among the elites in the league with three Pro Bowl selections. Then the tight end Sam LaPorta also had a Pro Bowl honor.

Naturally, the high-powered offense was always going to receive big Madden ratings. In this year’s edition, Dan Campbell’s offense has a 91 overall rating, placing just below the table-topper Los Angeles Rams (93).

On the other side, the Lions defense also made a strong impression in Madden 27, securing another top ten position. With an overall rating of 83, the Honolulu Blues defense is placed at eighth. With stars like Aidan Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, and Brian Branch, this position is not a surprise.

The numbers in the upcoming game are the result of excellent individual ratings earned by top Lions players.

Six Lions Players Crack Madden 27’s Exclusive 90+ Ratings Club

Multiple Lions players— both from the offense and the defense— have reached the exclusive 90+ ratings club. Jahmyr Gibbs and Penei Sewell are the highest-rated players in Madden 27 with 98 overall ratings, narrowly missing the 99 club.

The duo is followed by the star wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown, who has 96, and the pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who leads the defensive players at 93. The star safety duo of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph both have earned 91 ratings, making the Lions one of the few teams with six players in this elite category. With an 88 rating, Jared Goff, however, is out of the 90+ club.