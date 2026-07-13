Lions Have Six Players Rated 90+ in Madden 27: Check Who They Are

One of the biggest days for the football gamers is quickly approaching, as Madden 27 is exactly a month away from its official release, which is set to be the 37th edition of the popular game. With the release date set, the big question is how the players are rated. Meanwhile, the good news for the Lions fans is that despite a last-place finish in the 2025 season, six Lions players have made it into the 90-rating club, including two at a staggering 98.

The EA is yet to release the official ratings of all the NFL players, but as per the trusted community insiders like MUTLeaks, safeties Kerby Joseph (91) and Brian Branch ( 91), pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson (93), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (95), offensive tackle Penei Sewell (98), and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (98) are the Lions stars to make the list.

While Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch suffered setbacks with the season-ending injuries last year, the other four certainly carried the offense and defense of Dan Campbell’s squad, becoming the backbone of the franchise moving into the 2026 season.

While hitting the 90 mark is impressive, Gibbs and Sewell have near-flawless 98 ratings. Here’s why.

Why Jahmyr Gibbs and Penei Sewell Remain Among Madden’s Elite

The Lions’ RB and the OT have been rock-solid performers for the past couple of years, becoming two of the most consistent individuals in the franchise. Not just in the latest addition of the game, they both had 98 ratings in Madden 26 as well.

The top running backs in the game are rated based on speed, acceleration, and effectiveness, which is why he has the highest spot among all NFL running backs. Last year’s edition, he received blazing 98 speed and 95 acceleration with an overall rating of 98. Given that the number is the same in Madden 27, his speed and acceleration numbers are expected to remain intact.

Moreover, his explosive athleticism is backed by his physicality, which is why he scores high numbers there. For example, his juke move and spin move were 96 and 94 last year, and it is unlikely to see any difference this year.

The same can be said of Penei Sewell, who holds the same rating as Gibbs this year and last year. As an offensive tackle, he dominates with 99 ratings in run block, run block power, and run block finesse alongside a pass block power of 94. Those numbers may not move this season, given he had another All-Pro season on the gridiron.

While the Lions duo’s 98 ratings are nothing short of spectacular, some NFL stars managed to hit the perfect 99.

Ja’Marr Chase Headlines Madden 27 ’s Exclusive 99 Club

According to the Madden Ratings, a total of four players have achieved the coveted 99 ratings in Madden 27. Cincinnati Bengals‘ Ja’Marr Chase, who had an All-Pro 2025 season and is the second-highest-paid wide receiver in the league, takes the first spot. He is followed by the Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen.

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson did not have a Pro Bowl or All-Pro season in 2025, but he is still walking away with a 99 rating in the next edition of the game, while the new Rams star and last year’s Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, takes the final spot among these four players.