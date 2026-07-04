Lions New Addition Makes Dramatic Entrance at Taylor Swift Wedding

The wedding between global pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, was one of the more anticipated weddings of the year. With over 1,000 guests in attendance, it was also one of the hottest spots to be for athletes, celebrities, and the families of Kelce and Swift.

Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco was one of the NFL players in attendance. He was spotted talking to an officer about where to park in New York City for the wedding that occurred at Madison Square Garden.

Pacheco and one other player, along with their plus ones, were seen walking into the wedding at the last moment, as they were almost late for the star-studded affair.

Detroit Lions Running Back Isiah Pacheco Attends Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Pacheco signed with the Lions this offseason, but he had spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs. Because Pacheco was a skilled player along with Kelce, the two were not just teammates. They were in most offensive meetings together, they practiced together, and of course, they won together.

In the first two years Pacheco was in the NFL, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl. So, Pacheco was not only working towards the goal with Kelce, but he was also a part of the celebration of the Super Bowl that included Swift.

It is good to see that despite signing with the Lions this offseason, Kelce and Pacheco can still stay in touch. Also, Pacheco was able to support his long-time teammate.

Pacheco was one of many NFL players to attend the wedding and on a long list of past or present Chiefs to be at the wedding. Other Chiefs that were spotted attending the affair included George Karlaftis, Chris Jones, and the entire tight end room. That featured Noah Gray, Jake Briningstool, and Jared Wiley.

However, non-teammates were also invited to the event. Notable NFL players such as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Baker Mayfield, and Mike Gesicki were seen at the wedding. Even former NFL players Tom Brady and Beau Allen joined, along with current head coach and former NFL player Mike Vrabel. There was no shortage of notable names at the event.

While it was unreported, there is a chance that Lions tight end Sam LaPorta joined Pacheco in attendance. LaPorta is a regular attendee of Tight End University, like Gesicki.

Isiah Pacheco Focused on Bounceback 2026 Season

Pacheco is enjoying some time away from football, but this is going to be a major season for him. After winning the Super Bowl in his first two years, things have gone downhill in the last two. Pacheco fractured his leg in 2024 and only played in seven games.

He returned in 2025, but only played in 13 games. When he did play, he was not nearly the same talent, either. He had career lows in yards per game and success rate. The hope is that a new team and new health can bring back the days of Pacheco that made him one of Kelce’s favorite teammates.