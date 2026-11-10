Why Lions Didn’t Trade for Linebacker After Jack Campbell Injury

The NFL trade deadline came and went, and the Detroit Lions did not add a linebacker. They were not expected to add a linebacker until a couple of weeks ago. However, when their star linebacker Jack Campbell went down with a scary injury, rumors started to emerge that the team would look for a big name capable of replacing him.

The Denver Broncos added starting linebacker Daiyan Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers for a fourth- and fifth-round pick. So, if Detroit wanted to make a move at linebacker, there were options available.

However, the Lions did not add a linebacker, mostly because they are comfortable with the depth on the roster.

Detroit Lions Do Not Add Linebacker at NFL Trade Deadline

The first reason they did not add a linebacker likely comes down to their depth. Detroit is higher on the depth they have in-house than most others. Malcolm Rodriguez slid into the starting lineup to replace Jack Campbell.

Rodriguez is a former sixth-round pick by Dan Campbell and the Lions in 2022. He has 28 career starts and 1,338 snaps. He has 249 snaps with Kelvin Sheppard as his defensive coordinator. The Lions are keeping things familiar with their defense and starting someone who has known the ins and outs of the defense for years.

They have also been high on Trevor Nowaske as a third linebacker. He has 162 snaps this season, including 31 in the Lions’ Week 9 win over the Miami Dolphins. He also has 584 career snaps, all coming with the Lions.

Amen Ogbongbemiga is a special teams asset. They added Joe Bachie from the practice squad, and they added K.J. Britt from the New England Patriots practice squad to fill out the depth.

They are leaning heavily on Rodriguez by not making a trade deadline move. However, between him and the experience the defense has, they are comfortable without a trade.

Lions Did Not Make Big Swing

Another issue is that they do not know the timeline for Campbell. He is signed to the team long-term. There are some reports that he plans to play as soon as next season. So, the team did not want to go all-in on someone to replace him.

Trading for Jordyn Brooks or Zack Baun would have cost a lot for a potential rental. Neither player was moved at the deadline due to the cost. The team could have added someone like Henley, but they do not know the defense and are not significant enough of an upgrade that it is worth disturbing things.

So, the Lions decided to stand pat and not add a linebacker. They held things down against Miami, but that is not the toughest offense. Their linebackers will be tested much more this week. They face Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in Week 10.