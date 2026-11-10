Lions Trade Pitch Lands All-Pro Jack Campbell Replacement

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles have traded Jordan Davis to the Jacksonville Jaguars, it is clear that anyone on their roster is available for the right price. This could lead to the Detroit Lions finding their Jack Campbell replacement at the NFL trade deadline in Zach Baun, according to Mike Payton of A to Z Sports.

Payton notes that while Baun could get traded for a second-round pick, the Eagles would certainly accept a first-round pick in return. If the Lions want to get the deal done, this is what it would cost them.

“If you want Baun, it’s going to cost you,” wrote Payton. “The good news is there’s a lot of contractual value left, with two and a half seasons remaining on his deal. You might look at a 29-year-old and wonder why anyone would pay this much. It’s because he’s playing so well and has years left on his contract.”

Baun signed a three-year, $51M deal with the Eagles in free agency in 2025. So, he is signed through the 2027 season. This could help the Lions, who have no idea what to expect from the future of Jack Campbell.

Detroit Lions Could Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster to Replace Jack Campbell

Baun is a former third-round pick going 74th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was a bit of a hybrid player who played both on the edge and at linebacker for the New Orleans Saints. The Saints did not get the most out of him.

He only had 14 starts in four seasons and had 88 combined tackles and two sacks with the Saints. The Eagles signed him and unlocked him.

Baun made a Pro Bowl, an All-Pro, and helped the team win the Super Bowl in his first year with the team. In his second season, he made the Pro Bowl.

Baun is only halfway through his third season with the Eagles and has 339 tackles and nine sacks with them.

The Eagles feel tied to him, but they were tied to Jordan Davis, a former first-round pick who developed and signed an extension this offseason. That trade showed that if the price is right, the Eagles will move on.

The question is how much the Lions want to upgrade at linebacker.

Lions Need Linebacker Help

Detroit got through their first game without Campbell starting Malcolm Rodriguez, and leaning a bit more on Trevor Nowaske. They also gave the green dot to Derrick Barnes, who slid into the MIKE role.

Still, Rodriguez was being pushed by Jimmy Rolder when he got hurt, so he was essentially a third-string option. Beyond that, if they added Baun, they could put Barnes back into his run-and-chase role. The versatility of Baun could allow them to mix and match roles as well.

Detroit has until 4 PM to make a move. They already added Andre Cisco at safety, but could get more help at linebacker or cornerback.