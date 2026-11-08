Lions Honor Jack Campbell Before Dolphins Game

The Detroit Lions emphasized throughout the week they would play this Sunday for injured star linebacker Jack Campbell.

The Lions set that tone immediately upon getting to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

While arriving for the Week 9 matchup, players and coaches wore Campbell’s No. 46 Lions jersey. The team’s official social media account posted pictures of four players and coaches donning the blue jerseys.

The team will play the Dolphins without Campbell on Sunday. The linebacker left on a cart after sustaining a neck injury on the first play of the fourth quarter last Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell immediately went to the hospital and spent the week there. The linebacker released a statement on his injury Wednesday.

“My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we’ve received over the past few days. It means more to us than words can express,” the statement read.

“I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body. I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better.”

Lions Wear Jack Campbell’s Jersey While Arriving for Dolphins Matchup

The Lions only posted four photos to their X account. But it’s probably safe to assume there were other Detroit players and coaches also wearing his jersey Sunday morning.

The Lions appear to have a very close-knit locker room. For those who follow the team, it’s not super surprising players and coaches wore Campbell’s jersey before Week 9.

That’s especially true with how head coach Dan Campbell and others in the organization stressed throughout the week that they would have the linebacker in mind on game day.

“Jack continues to improve, which is all great news,” said Campbell. “There again, this is about how would he prepare, how would he play?

“Those are the standards for us going into this game. We owe it to him.”

Campbell Lands on Injured Reserve Before Week 9

On the eve of the Dolphins matchup, the Lions had a more disappointing, although expected, update on Campbell.

The team announced Saturday afternoon it placed the linebacker on injured reserve.

Whether the Lions placed Campbell on short-term IR, which would give the linebacker the opportunity to return in four weeks, or long-term IR remains uncertain. On long-term IR, Campbell would be out for the remainder of the season.

But the linebacker’s top priority at the moment probably isn’t, and shouldn’t be, football anyway. Everyone around the league just wants to see Campbell back healthy.

“My faith in God has never been stronger. I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan,” Campbell also wrote in his statement. “I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we’ll get through this.”