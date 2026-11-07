Lions Make Final Jack Campbell Call in Latest Injury Update

The Detroit Lions have made an official decision on linebacker Jack Campbell less than one week after he suffered a neck injury that required he leave the field on a stretcher and then an ambulance, bound for a hospital bed where he continues to progress with limb mobility following easily the most horrifying scene of the 2026 NFL season.

In a move that was not much of a surprise, the Lions designated Campbell to the injured reserve list (IR) on Saturday, November 7.

“Lions announce roster moves: Placed LB Jack Campbell on Reserve/Injured,” the team posted to its official X account. “Signed DB Nick Whiteside to the active roster (from the practice squad). Elevated EDGE Anthony Lucas and RB Jabari Small from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.”

Jack Campbell’s Injury Update Reads as Linebacker Unlikely to Return to Football This Season

The Lions did not specify if Campbell went on the short-term IR, which would mean four weeks missed at a minimum with a chance to return this season, or if he went on season-ending IR.

But Campbell’s first, and to this point only, update from the hospital is that while he had full mobility in his lower extremities, he was working toward full mobility in his upper body.