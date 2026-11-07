Lions Make Final Jack Campbell Call in Latest Injury Update

The Detroit Lions have made an official decision on linebacker Jack Campbell less than one week after he suffered a neck injury that required he leave the field on a stretcher and then an ambulance, bound for a hospital bed where he continues to progress with limb mobility following easily the most horrifying scene of the 2026 NFL season.
In a move that was not much of a surprise, the Lions designated Campbell to the injured reserve list (IR) on Saturday, November 7.
“Lions announce roster moves: Placed LB Jack Campbell on Reserve/Injured,” the team posted to its official X account. “Signed DB Nick Whiteside to the active roster (from the practice squad). Elevated EDGE Anthony Lucas and RB Jabari Small from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.”
Jack Campbell’s Injury Update Reads as Linebacker Unlikely to Return to Football This Season
The Lions did not specify if Campbell went on the short-term IR, which would mean four weeks missed at a minimum with a chance to return this season, or if he went on season-ending IR.
But Campbell’s first, and to this point only, update from the hospital is that while he had full mobility in his lower extremities, he was working toward full mobility in his upper body.
“I’m incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time. I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body,” Campbell wrote on November 4. “I know there’s still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I’m taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better. My faith in God has never been stronger.”
Given what the first-team All-Pro said about his condition, it is difficult to imagine that he can return to active status at any point in 2026. More likely is that Campbell worries first about simply returning to a strong standard of health, after which he gauges when/if he can return to the football field.
Lions Strong Candidates to Make Multiple Trades Ahead of NFL Deadline
In the meantime, the Lions now have an extra roster spot they can use to add more help on the defensive side of the football, where they desperately needed it even before Campbell’s injury.
Detroit is obviously a candidate to trade for a linebacker to try to fill some of the void left by Campbell’s injury absence, while the secondary could also use some help — namely at cornerback, as safety Kerby Joseph is practicing again and Brian Branch returned for two games before suffering a concussion last week.
The Lions are reportedly interested in Riq Woolen of the Philadelphia Eagles, though they also face competition there from the Chicago Bears.
“Bears might not be done adding to their defense,” Thomas R. Petersen reported Thursday. “They are reportedly in deep competition with Lions to acquire Riq Woolen from the Eagles.”
Lions Make Final Jack Campbell Call in Latest Injury Update