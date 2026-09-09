Lions HC Dan Campbell Compares UDFA to $30M NFL Starter

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in the early stages of New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson transferring positions from a receiver. While he said he could take credit for being the Saints’ tight end coach during Johnson’s rookie season, he does see a similar player in his current tight end, Jackson Meeks.

“He’s very much like Meeks,” Campbell admitted when asked what he remembers about the transformation Johnson has had.

Campbell went on to highlight the skill set that Johnson has and why he thinks Johnson has had so much success in the NFL.

“He’s a big skill player, a mismatch player,” added Campbell. “I’m not surprised where he has gone.”

Detroit Lions See Jackson Meeks Upside in New Orleans Saints Tight End Juwan Johnson

Campbell was asked to explain further how he sees the two similarly. The biggest comparison might not be the size, or the skill set, but actually the mentality and makeup, according to the fifth-year head coach.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s the vision a little bit, when you see when a guy has the skill set, the makeup,” added Campbell. “Because not everybody can make the move; everybody is dying to find those, and every year it’s ‘hey, this guy has played basketball, or he’s been a receiver’, and we’re just going to move him, and man, there is a lot more that goes into it than just that. We felt like Meeks has those qualities. He’s got the wiring for it; he’s tough, he’s competitive, he’s smart.”

Campbell went on to add that Meeks has also earned his role on special teams. It is not just a swing on upside; there is tangible value shown.

Meeks is Developing With Lions

Johnson took a slow route to the status he is at. He started his career with four catches for 39 yards in 2020. In his second year, he had 13 catches for 159 yards. This is when he started to shift to tight end.

In 2023, Johnson recorded 42 receptions for 508 yards and seven touchdowns, announcing his presence in the NFL. He had just 368 yards in the following season, but has progressed in the two years since then.

Johnson had 50 receptions for 548 yards in 2024. Last year, he had a career-high 889 yards on 77 receptions. He is now entering his seventh NFL season and signed a three-year, $30.7M extension recently.

Meeks is a second-year former UDFA from Syracuse. He spent his first year on the practice squad and started his switch to tight end this offseason. Now, in his first year at tight end, he made the team.

So, it might take another year or two until he is firmly in the mix. However, if the Lions develop him in the same manner as Johnson with the Saints, the time will be worth it. How involved Meeks is on offense will be something to watch throughout the year. Any signs of potential could go a long way.